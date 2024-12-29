Fernando Carmona Jr. issues apology

Arkansas left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. issued an apology Sunday in response to an accusation that he intentionally stepped on the ankle of a Texas Tech defender in the Liberty Bowl win Friday against the Red Raiders.

"I’d like to apologize for my actions last Friday night in the Liberty Bowl," Carmona said in a post on X. "I let my emotions get away from me. I have nothing but respect for Texas Tech and the game of football. I apologize to my team and coaches. I’m not that kind of player and will learn from this."

On Saturday, Texas Tech safety C.J. Baskerville posted to X that Carmona “blatantly” stepped on Baskerville's ankle at the 2:00 mark in the fourth quarter of the Razorbacks' 39-36 win at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis.

Baskerville, who remained on the field for every snap after the incident, then accused Carmona of providing a remark afterwards.

“There’s no denying that Arkansas played a great game last night, I am not taking that away from them,” Baskerville said. “But #55 Fernando Carmona blatantly stepping on my ankle and pressing down on it on purpose is straight up dirty. Proceeds to say “got your b**** a***.” Do better.”