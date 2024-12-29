Fernando Carmona Jr. issues apology

Arkansas left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. issued an apology Sunday in response to an accusation that he intentionally stepped on the ankle of a Texas Tech defender in the Liberty Bowl win Friday against the Red Raiders.
"I’d like to apologize for my actions last Friday night in the Liberty Bowl," Carmona said in a post on X. "I let my emotions get away from me. I have nothing but respect for Texas Tech and the game of football. I apologize to my team and coaches. I’m not that kind of player and will learn from this."
On Saturday, Texas Tech safety C.J. Baskerville posted to X that Carmona “blatantly” stepped on Baskerville's ankle at the 2:00 mark in the fourth quarter of the Razorbacks' 39-36 win at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis.
Baskerville, who remained on the field for every snap after the incident, then accused Carmona of providing a remark afterwards.
“There’s no denying that Arkansas played a great game last night, I am not taking that away from them,” Baskerville said. “But #55 Fernando Carmona blatantly stepping on my ankle and pressing down on it on purpose is straight up dirty. Proceeds to say “got your b**** a***.” Do better.”
Carmona started all 13 games at left tackle this season as a transfer from San Jose State. The 6-foot-5, 322-pound native of Las Vegas was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice after the wins of Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Tennessee.
A product of Las Vegas High School, Carmona announced Dec. 4 that he intends to return for another season in Fayetteville. He will be a redshirt senior in his fifth season of college football next fall.
Many on social media have gone at Carmona following the accusations, including former NFL offensive lineman Kyle Long wildly posting "Firing squad tbh" in response to the clip. Former pro football player and current ESPN analyst Booger McFarland demanded an apology from Carmona. Former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell said Carmona "should never be allowed to play another down of football." Former pro linebacker Emmanuel Acho called Carmona "trash" and said Carmona deserves "public shame" for the accusations.
The video is not a good look for Carmona, but neither is some of what was said by the men above and plenty more hiding behind faceless accounts on social media.