Green's MVP performance propels Arkansas to Liberty Bowl win

"I think it was a fast start," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said after the game. "(The defense) made a fourth down stop and then really the offense took over. Taylen took over. We have Taylen Green, a lot of teams don't and it gives us opportunity to win."

The redshirt junior, who just wrapped up his first season with the Razorbacks, finished the game with 422 yards of total offense — 341 through the air and 81 on the ground. He ended the game tied with running back Rodney Hill as the Hogs' leading rusher in the game and Green was named Liberty Bowl MVP for his efforts.

Arkansas (7-6, 3-5 SEC) won its final game of the 2024 season with a 39-26 victory over Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl on Saturday behind a strong performance by quarterback Taylen Green.

The Razorbacks started the game firing on all cylinders and scored on each of their first three possessions. Green was a key cog in that machine, as he scored the first touchdown of the game on a 12-yard rush. He followed that drive up by showcasing his arm with passes of 17 yards and 56 yards to wide receiver Issac TeSlaa, which set up a touchdown run by running back Braylen Russell on the goal line.

Touchdown No. 3 of the first quarter came on a slant route to redshirt freshman receiver Dazmin James, who caught Green's pass and took it 94 yards to the end zone — the longest pass play in Arkansas program history.

Texas Tech didn't go down without a fight, though. The Red Raiders cut the lead to 24-19 by halftime, and Arkansas needed another spark. Cue Green again, who found running back Tyrell Reed Jr. alone and unguarded for a 43-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter.

"(Reed), he’s always ready," Green said after the game. "He’s always in the back learning whether it’s from (Ja'Quinden Jackson) or from (Rashod Dubinion). From (Rodney Hill). He’s always taking things in, asking questions. When he had his opportunity to shine, he made the most of it."

A native of Lewisville, Texas, Green only had one blemish on his stat line, as he was sacked in the end zone for a safety in the second quarter, but Pittman said afterward that a blocking miscue in the backfield led to the miscue.

Green's 341 passing yards broke the previous Arkansas record in a bowl game, which was set by Bill Montgomery, who threw for 338 against Ole Miss in the 1970 Sugar Bowl.

The former Boise State transfer also became the first Arkansas passer to eclipse 300 yards in a bowl game since Brandon Allen threw for 315 yards in the 2016 Liberty Bowl against Kansas State.

"I'm gonna take (the MVP trophy) to my parents' crib," Green said. "Shout out to my mom, shout out to my dad, shout out to my sisters, and we gonna celebrate."

Arkansas football's 2024 season has now come to a close. Up next, the Razorbacks will look to close out transfer portal season strong.