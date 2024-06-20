The Arkansas Razorbacks lost out on the commitment of four-star lineman Carius Curne, who announced his pledge to LSU on Thursday.

Curne, a native of Marion, Arkansas, had been committed to the Razorbacks from Feb. 7 to March 25, but reopened his recruitment after taking an unofficial visit to Ole Miss.

Since walking back his decision, the Arkansas coaching staff continued to recruit him, and got him on campus for an official visit the weekend of June 7.

Following that visit, he told reporters that the Hogs were back in front for his commitment, mainly because the staff made him a priority.