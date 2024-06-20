Arkansas loses out on four-star lineman Carius Curne
The Arkansas Razorbacks lost out on the commitment of four-star lineman Carius Curne, who announced his pledge to LSU on Thursday.
Curne, a native of Marion, Arkansas, had been committed to the Razorbacks from Feb. 7 to March 25, but reopened his recruitment after taking an unofficial visit to Ole Miss.
Since walking back his decision, the Arkansas coaching staff continued to recruit him, and got him on campus for an official visit the weekend of June 7.
Following that visit, he told reporters that the Hogs were back in front for his commitment, mainly because the staff made him a priority.
"It was good, they showed love," Curne said after the visit. "I opened my mind up again. Arkansas is taking a chance. They showed me love after I de-committed. No hard feelings. I like that. Shows that they care about the players. I like that too. It was a pretty good weekend.”
Curne had an official visit set up to LSU the following weekend but told reporters he wasn’t going to take it. He did, however, take that visit, which is where the Tigers seemingly sealed the deal.
Curne’s decision is the latest in a string of bad losses by the Arkansas coaching staff to lure in the top talent inside the state. Of the top five players in the state, Arkansas has just one — four-star Conway quarterback Grayson Wilson.
Three of the other four are currently committed to other schools, while the No. 1 player in the state, four-star safety Omarion Robinson, is set to make an announcement June 29.
Arkansas currently sits at 13 total commitments in the class of 2025 and is ranked No. 33 in the nation, according to Rivals.