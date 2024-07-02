Arkansas freshman left-handed pitcher Adam Hachman entered the transfer portal Tuesday, per 64Analytics. Hachman is the fifth Razorback to enter the portal this offseason.

Hachman didn’t pitch during the 2024 season, as he redshirted while recovering from a torn UCL he suffered in high school.

“He didn’t have Tommy John, he had a little short of that,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Jan. 25. “I forget what they call it right now (internal brace). It is not quite so invasive and you recover quicker.

“He should be healthy enough to throw sometime during the spring, but as far as live, real game, he is not ready to throw in scrimmages. Adam is working hard, has a big arm. Our hope was that he would get on the mound before this season is over."

A product of Timberland High School in Wentzville, Missouri, Hachman was Perfect Game’s No. 1 overall player in the state of Missouri for the 2023 class.

"Hachman, hurt that arm senior year in high school," Van Horn said Wednesday. "Really hard thrower, needs to be a pitcher, needs to be able to pitch. We’re still figuring that one out but I’m sure in the next month, we’ll now where we’re at with that one."

Arkansas has also lost outfielders Jayson Jones, Will Edmunson, Hunter Grimes and Kade Smith to the portal, which officially closes at the end of Tuesday. Be sure to follow along on The Trough premium message board for updates on all the action.