Arkansas loses talented freshman pitcher to portal
Arkansas freshman left-handed pitcher Adam Hachman entered the transfer portal Tuesday, per 64Analytics. Hachman is the fifth Razorback to enter the portal this offseason.
Hachman didn’t pitch during the 2024 season, as he redshirted while recovering from a torn UCL he suffered in high school.
“He didn’t have Tommy John, he had a little short of that,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Jan. 25. “I forget what they call it right now (internal brace). It is not quite so invasive and you recover quicker.
“He should be healthy enough to throw sometime during the spring, but as far as live, real game, he is not ready to throw in scrimmages. Adam is working hard, has a big arm. Our hope was that he would get on the mound before this season is over."
A product of Timberland High School in Wentzville, Missouri, Hachman was Perfect Game’s No. 1 overall player in the state of Missouri for the 2023 class.
"Hachman, hurt that arm senior year in high school," Van Horn said Wednesday. "Really hard thrower, needs to be a pitcher, needs to be able to pitch. We’re still figuring that one out but I’m sure in the next month, we’ll now where we’re at with that one."
Arkansas has also lost outfielders Jayson Jones, Will Edmunson, Hunter Grimes and Kade Smith to the portal, which officially closes at the end of Tuesday. Be sure to follow along on The Trough premium message board for updates on all the action.
Hachman’s Arkansas Athletics Bio
Freshman (2024)
Redshirt season … Did not play in any games.
High School
Attended Timberland High School in Wentzville, Mo. … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 55 overall prospect and the No. 8 left-handed pitcher in the class of 2023 … Rated the No. 1 overall prospect and the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in Missouri by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 12 overall prospect and th No. 3 left-handed pitcher in the class of 2023 … Rated the No. 1 overall prospect and the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in Missouri by Prep Baseball Report … Ranked by Baseball America as the No. 32 high school draft prospect and the No. 32 overall draft prospect … Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 15 high school draft prospect … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – All-Region First Team (Central) … 2022 USA Baseball 18U National Team member … 2022 Baseball Factory All-American Game participant … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – All-Region First Team (Central) … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Central Regional Honorable Mention … 2020 Prep Baseball Report Future Games participant.