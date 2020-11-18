 Arkansas Razorbacks-LSU Tigers 2020: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
Arkansas-LSU 2020: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Terrace Marshall Jr. is one of LSU's best players.
Terrace Marshall Jr. is one of LSU's best players. (Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and LSU using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers up to this point of the season.

Stat Comparison - LSU | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 126 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 35.8 (29th) | 26.0 (84th)

Total yards: 458.0 (26th) | 388.3 (73rd)

Passing: 338.4 (13th) | 240.1 (57th)

Rushing: 119.6 (104th) | 148.1 (81st)

Third downs: 33.3% (t-102nd) | 36.1% (90th)

Sacks allowed/game: 2.60 (88th) | 3.29 (111th)

Turnovers: 7 (t-53rd) | 8 (t-61st)

Defense

Scoring: 33.6 (84th) | 31.4 (74th)

Total yards: 478.6 (113th) | 428.9 (80th)

Passing: 335.2 (123rd) | 245.4 (77th)

Rushing: 143.4 (43rd) | 183.4 (84th)

Third downs: 47.0% (105th) | 40.6% (t-64th)

Sacks/game: 2.80 (33rd) | 1.71 (t-85th)

Turnovers forced: 11 (t-36th) | 16 (t-4th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - LSU vs. Arkansas
LSU Stars Arkansas Stars

*QB TJ Finley

QB Feleipe Franks

*RB John Emery Jr.

RB Rakeem Boyd

TE Arik Gilbert

*TE Blake Kern

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR Treylon Burks

WR Racy McMath (5.6)

WR Mike Woods (5.6)

WR Jontre Kirklin

*WR Tyson Morris

LT Cameron Wire (5.7)

LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)

LG Ed Ingram

LG Brady Latham

C Liam Shanahan

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Chasen Hines

RG Ty Clary

RT Austin Deculus

*RT Dalton Wagner

DE BJ Olujari (5.9)

*DE Eric Gregory (5.8)

DT Glen Logan

DT Jonathan Marshall

DT Joseph Evans (5.6)

DT Isaiah Nichols (5.6)

DE Ali Gaye (5.7)

*JACK Zach Williams (5.7)

MLB Damone Clark

MLB Grant Morgan

OLB Jabril Cox

WLB Bumper Pool

NB Cordale Flott

NB Greg Brooks Jr.

CB Derek Singley Jr.

CB Montaric Brown

CB Eli Ricks

CB Hudson Clark

S JaCoby Stevens

S Jalen Catalon

S Maurice Hampton Jr.

S Joe Foucha

Breakdown

Arkansas: 4

LSU: 15

Tied: 3

(NOTE: Despite still being listed first on the depth chart, Myles Brennan is not expected to play for LSU, so we used TJ Finley instead. There was also an "or" at running back, but we went with Emery because he's played more snaps and started the last two games. ... For Arkansas, there is still an "or" between the top two players at four positions on the depth chart, but Kern, Wagner, Gregory and Williams started most recently, so that's who we went with for this project. We also went ahead and replaced De’Vion Warren because of his season-ending ACL injury. Sam Pittman said Morris and Trey Knox would likely take his reps, but we went with Morris because he's played more snaps recently and is actually listed as the backup to Warren.)

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (LSU | Arkansas)

Overall: 89.3 | 70.5

Offense: 81.2 | 69.9

Passing: 77.9 | 75.4

Rushing: 79.7 | 69.0

Receiving: 76.8 | 66.7

Pass blocking: 62.5 | 65.8

Run blocking: 71.7 | 62.6

