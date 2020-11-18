College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and LSU using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season. We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers up to this point of the season.

Stat Comparison - LSU | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 126 teams)

Offense Scoring: 35.8 (29th) | 26.0 (84th) Total yards: 458.0 (26th) | 388.3 (73rd) Passing: 338.4 (13th) | 240.1 (57th) Rushing: 119.6 (104th) | 148.1 (81st) Third downs: 33.3% (t-102nd) | 36.1% (90th) Sacks allowed/game: 2.60 (88th) | 3.29 (111th) Turnovers: 7 (t-53rd) | 8 (t-61st) Defense Scoring: 33.6 (84th) | 31.4 (74th) Total yards: 478.6 (113th) | 428.9 (80th) Passing: 335.2 (123rd) | 245.4 (77th) Rushing: 143.4 (43rd) | 183.4 (84th) Third downs: 47.0% (105th) | 40.6% (t-64th) Sacks/game: 2.80 (33rd) | 1.71 (t-85th) Turnovers forced: 11 (t-36th) | 16 (t-4th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - LSU vs. Arkansas LSU Stars Arkansas Stars *QB TJ Finley QB Feleipe Franks *RB John Emery Jr. RB Rakeem Boyd TE Arik Gilbert *TE Blake Kern WR Terrace Marshall Jr. WR Treylon Burks WR Racy McMath (5.6) WR Mike Woods (5.6) WR Jontre Kirklin *WR Tyson Morris LT Cameron Wire (5.7) LT Myron Cunningham (5.5) LG Ed Ingram LG Brady Latham C Liam Shanahan C Ricky Stromberg RG Chasen Hines RG Ty Clary RT Austin Deculus *RT Dalton Wagner DE BJ Olujari (5.9) *DE Eric Gregory (5.8) DT Glen Logan DT Jonathan Marshall DT Joseph Evans (5.6) DT Isaiah Nichols (5.6) DE Ali Gaye (5.7) *JACK Zach Williams (5.7) MLB Damone Clark MLB Grant Morgan OLB Jabril Cox WLB Bumper Pool NB Cordale Flott NB Greg Brooks Jr. CB Derek Singley Jr. CB Montaric Brown CB Eli Ricks CB Hudson Clark S JaCoby Stevens S Jalen Catalon S Maurice Hampton Jr. S Joe Foucha

Breakdown Arkansas: 4 LSU: 15 Tied: 3 (NOTE: Despite still being listed first on the depth chart, Myles Brennan is not expected to play for LSU, so we used TJ Finley instead. There was also an "or" at running back, but we went with Emery because he's played more snaps and started the last two games. ... For Arkansas, there is still an "or" between the top two players at four positions on the depth chart, but Kern, Wagner, Gregory and Williams started most recently, so that's who we went with for this project. We also went ahead and replaced De’Vion Warren because of his season-ending ACL injury. Sam Pittman said Morris and Trey Knox would likely take his reps, but we went with Morris because he's played more snaps recently and is actually listed as the backup to Warren.)

