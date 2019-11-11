Kickoff has been set for 6 p.m. CT on Saturday Nov. 23. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

FAYETTEVILLE - Led by interim head coach Barry Lunney and two weeks off of firing of head coach Chad Morris, the Arkansas Razorbacks will face the No.1-ranked LSU Tigers in Death Valley–in primetime.

Series History

Until the last few years, Arkansas and LSU ended the regular season against each other in the “Battle for the Golden Boot.” Although the Tigers have traditionally been the better program, the Razorbacks have still managed to make it a competitive series.

LSU has a 40-22-2 lead in the all-time series, which began in 1901 and featured a lot of matchups between then and 1966. Since becoming SEC foes in 1992, the Tigers’ lead is just 17-10.

Here is a look at some of the more memorable games between the two schools, both wins and losses for Arkansas…

~Jan. 1, 1947 - Arkansas 0, LSU 0 - The Tigers were heavy favorites, but terrible winter weather conditions helped the Razorbacks battle them to a scoreless tie in the Cotton Bowl.

~Jan. 1, 1966 - LSU 14, Arkansas 7 - With quarterback Jon Brittenum injured, Arkansas couldn’t score after its opening drive and had its 22-game winning streak snapped. A win in the Cotton Bowl would have given it back-to-back national titles.

~Nov. 29, 2002 - Arkansas 21, LSU 20 - Now known as “Miracle on Markham I,” Matt Jones completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to DeCori Birmingham with nine seconds remaining to tie the game and David Carlton made the game-winning extra point to send the Razorbacks to the SEC Championship Game.

~Nov. 23, 2007 - Arkansas 50, LSU 48 (3OT) - Playing in Death Valley at night, Arkansas knocked off the No. 1 Tigers behind a 206-yard, three-touchdown performance by Darren McFadden, after which he told America he “got that wood” and head coach Houston Nutt told Lou Holtz and Mark May to “put him in the Heisman.”

~Nov. 28, 2008 - Arkansas 31, LSU 30 - Now known as “Miracle on Markham II,” Casey Dick completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to London Crawford with 21 seconds remaining to tie the game and Alex Tejada made the game-winning extra point. That win didn’t even get Arkansas into a bowl game, but it sparked the Bobby Petrino era.

~Nov. 28, 2009 - LSU 33, Arkansas 30 (OT) - The Razorbacks took the lead on a touchdown with 1:18 remaining, but the Tigers managed to force overtime with a last-second field goal and won it on another kick in the overtime period.

~Nov. 27, 2010 - Arkansas 31, LSU 23 - Cobi Hamilton’s 80-yard touchdown as time expired in the first half was the highlight of his 164-yard, two-touchdown performance in a game that sent Arkansas to the Sugar Bowl - its first BCS bowl.

~Nov. 25, 2011 - LSU 41, Arkansas 17 - This game was essentially a play-in game for the BCS Championship, as Arkansas was No. 3 and LSU was No. 1 in the latest rankings. A 47-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Alonzo Highsmith gave Arkansas a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter, but a 92-yard punt return by Tyrann Mathieu helped swing the momentum the other way and LSU ran away with it.

~Nov. 15 - 2014 - Arkansas 17, LSU 0 - Riding a 17-game SEC losing streak, the Razorbacks took down No. 17 LSU 17-0 and fans stormed the field.

Over an 11-year span between 2005-2015, the series was about as close as it could be. LSU won six of the 11 games, but eight of them were decided by one score and the combined score was 270-270.