{{ timeAgo('2019-11-20 07:30:00 -0600') }} football

Arkansas-LSU star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Ja'Marr Chase is one of LSU's several offensive weapons.
Ja'Marr Chase is one of LSU's several offensive weapons. (Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

In anticipation of this weekend's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and LSU using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams.

Stat Comparison - LSU | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130)

Offense

Scoring: 47.8 (2nd) | 22.3 (105th)

Total yards: 556.0 (2nd) | 353.5 (106th)

Passing: 390.3 (2nd) | 204.8 (90th)

Rushing: 165.7 (60th) | 148.7 (84th)

Third downs: 51.6% (4th) | 34.1% (111th)

Sacks allowed: 23 (t-78th) | 16 (t-36th)

Turnovers: 11 (t-21st) | 21 (t-118th)

Defense

Scoring: 23.8 (44th) | 36.2 (121st)

Total yards: 367.8 (t-47th) | 446.7 (109th)

Passing: 237.0 (78th) | 221.3 (59th)

Rushing: 130.8 (33rd) | 225.4 (123rd)

Third downs: 32.2% (20th) | 45.9% (116th)

Sacks: 21 (t-68th) | 19 (t-78th)

Turnovers: 15 (t-56th) | 14 (t-68th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - LSU vs. Arkansas
LSU Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Joe Burrow

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (5.7)

RB Rakeem Boyd (5.5)

TE Thaddeus Moss

TE Grayson Gunter

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR Trey Knox

WR Ja'Marr Chase (6.0)

WR Treylon Burks (5.9)

WR Justin Jefferson

WR Mike Woods

LT Saahdiq Charles

LT Myron Cunningham

LG Adrian Magee (5.7)

LG Austin Capps (5.7)

C Lloyd Cushenberry III (5.4)

C Ty Clary (5.4)

RG Damien Lewis (5.6)

RG Ricky Stromberg (5.6)

RT Austin Deculus

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Glen Logan (6.0)

DE Mataio Soli (5.8)

DE Rashard Lawrence

DE Gabe Richardson

NT Tyler Shelvin

DT McTelvin Agim

OLB K'Lavon Chaisson

DT T.J. Smith

MLB Jacob Phillips

WLB Bumper Pool

MLB Patrick Queen

MLB De'Jon Harris

NB Kary Vincent Jr. (5.8)

NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)

CB Derek Stingley Jr.

CB Montaric Brown

CB Kristian Fulton

CB Jarques McClellion

S JaCoby Stevens

SS Kamren Curl

S Grant Delpit

FS Joe Foucha
Jefferson is actually listed with an "or" between him, John Stephen Jones and Nick Starkel. For comparison's sake, we went with Jefferson.

Breakdown

Tied: 4

Arkansas: 2

LSU: 16

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (LSU | Arkansas)

Overall: 93.6 | 70.5

Offense: 92.8 | 66.1

Passing: 92.5 | 53.6

Rushing: 90.5 | 77.1

Receiving: 87.2 | 63.1

Pass blocking: 66.1 | 61.5

Run blocking: 72.0 | 64.1

