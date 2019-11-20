Arkansas-LSU star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and LSU using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams.
Stat Comparison - LSU | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130)
Offense
Scoring: 47.8 (2nd) | 22.3 (105th)
Total yards: 556.0 (2nd) | 353.5 (106th)
Passing: 390.3 (2nd) | 204.8 (90th)
Rushing: 165.7 (60th) | 148.7 (84th)
Third downs: 51.6% (4th) | 34.1% (111th)
Sacks allowed: 23 (t-78th) | 16 (t-36th)
Turnovers: 11 (t-21st) | 21 (t-118th)
Defense
Scoring: 23.8 (44th) | 36.2 (121st)
Total yards: 367.8 (t-47th) | 446.7 (109th)
Passing: 237.0 (78th) | 221.3 (59th)
Rushing: 130.8 (33rd) | 225.4 (123rd)
Third downs: 32.2% (20th) | 45.9% (116th)
Sacks: 21 (t-68th) | 19 (t-78th)
Turnovers: 15 (t-56th) | 14 (t-68th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|LSU
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Joe Burrow
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (5.7)
|
RB Rakeem Boyd (5.5)
|
TE Thaddeus Moss
|
TE Grayson Gunter
|
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
|
WR Trey Knox
|
WR Ja'Marr Chase (6.0)
|
WR Treylon Burks (5.9)
|
WR Justin Jefferson
|
WR Mike Woods
|
LT Saahdiq Charles
|
LT Myron Cunningham
|
LG Adrian Magee (5.7)
|
LG Austin Capps (5.7)
|
C Lloyd Cushenberry III (5.4)
|
C Ty Clary (5.4)
|
RG Damien Lewis (5.6)
|
RG Ricky Stromberg (5.6)
|
RT Austin Deculus
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE Glen Logan (6.0)
|
DE Mataio Soli (5.8)
|
DE Rashard Lawrence
|
DE Gabe Richardson
|
NT Tyler Shelvin
|
DT McTelvin Agim
|
OLB K'Lavon Chaisson
|
DT T.J. Smith
|
MLB Jacob Phillips
|
WLB Bumper Pool
|
MLB Patrick Queen
|
MLB De'Jon Harris
|
NB Kary Vincent Jr. (5.8)
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)
|
CB Derek Stingley Jr.
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Kristian Fulton
|
CB Jarques McClellion
|
S JaCoby Stevens
|
SS Kamren Curl
|
S Grant Delpit
|
FS Joe Foucha
Breakdown
Tied: 4
Arkansas: 2
LSU: 16
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (LSU | Arkansas)
Overall: 93.6 | 70.5
Offense: 92.8 | 66.1
Passing: 92.5 | 53.6
Rushing: 90.5 | 77.1
Receiving: 87.2 | 63.1
Pass blocking: 66.1 | 61.5
Run blocking: 72.0 | 64.1
