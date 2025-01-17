Arkansas makes big move for high three-star OL Evan Goodwin

Florida Gulf Coast transfer outfield Charles Davalan gives the Razorbacks some speed on the bases.
Arkansas has its ace locked down, but HC Dave Van Horn is letting others prove worthy of the starting rotation.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn updated the health status of star outfielder Kendall Diggs on Wednesday.
Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn gives a preview of the start of preseason practice.
Arkansas didn't do the little things to beat the LSU Tigers on Tuesday night.
Florida Gulf Coast transfer outfield Charles Davalan gives the Razorbacks some speed on the bases.
Arkansas has its ace locked down, but HC Dave Van Horn is letting others prove worthy of the starting rotation.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn updated the health status of star outfielder Kendall Diggs on Wednesday.