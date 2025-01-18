How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas at Missouri

The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-6, 0-4 SEC) are officially in must-win territory as they prepare to face the Missouri Tigers (14-3 3-1 SEC) on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

Missouri, which is led by third-year head coach Dennis Gates, is coming off a 83-82 win over mutual opponent No. 5 Florida, which defeated Arkansas, 71-63, on Jan. 11. The Tigers also own SEC victories over Vanderbilt and LSU.

Arkansas' struggles to rebound continued against LSU, as the Tigers won the battle on the boards, 42-37. If the Hogs want to start an SEC winning streak, they'll have to rework their mindset toward being more physical.

"The mindset of what’s going on before in the rebounding area is, if you don’t hit first, you’re going to get hit," associate head coach Kenny Payne said Friday. "So, you have to go attack that guy that’s coming in to get the offensive rebound. You have to meet him first. He cannot take two steps forward before you go to him.

"If that happens, you end up under the basket. These are some big, strong guys, and they end up getting second and third possessions because of that. And also, our guards, we have a team, we need all five guys crashing the boards. Not just the bigs. Not just three guys, we need all five."

Below are details on how to watch, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...