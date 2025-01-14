Takeaways from Arkansas' loss to LSU

Another Southeastern Conference game, another league loss for the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-6, 0-4 SEC), who fell to the LSU Tigers (12-5, 1-3 SEC), 78-74, on Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Razorbacks, much like they have in previous SEC matchups, had a sizable lead drift away in the first half, but Arkansas showed more fight Tuesday as they continued to punch back every time the Tigers took the lead. However, a backbreaking 20-3 run by LSU in the second half put the Tigers on top for the rest of the game.

Center Jonas Aidoo (12 points, 10 rebounds) and forward Adou Thiero (13 points, 10 rebounds) both posted double-doubles, but they committed a combined four turnovers as well. Guard Boogie Fland was the Hogs' leading scorer, as he finished with 19 points on 6-of-17 shooting.

Following the loss, Arkansas is now in serious danger of missing the NCAA Tournament. Here are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Tuesday's defeat...