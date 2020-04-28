HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas basketball is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

With Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, the Arkansas Razorbacks are still in the hunt to make their team better next season. Roughly 43 transfer prospects have come and gone with two additions for Arkansas, but the latest contact is sophomore guard Javon Freeman-Liberty.

Like new Razorbacks Vance Jackson and Jalen Tate, Eric Musselman has experience with Freeman-Liberty as he dropped 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Arkansas's slight win over Valparaiso at the end of December.

The Chicago native played 33 games for Valpo this season averaging 19 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists, a dramatic increase from his All-Freshman Team performance in 2018-19. He started every game his freshman season but was third on the team in scoring with 11 points, 4.3 boards and 2 assists per game.

Not only is Freeman-Liberty an All-MVC player, he's also been named to the All-Defensive team two years running, similar to Tate from Northern Kentucky. He led the league in steals with 2.2 as a sophomore and 1.8 as a freshman.

Arkansas was among the first programs to reach out to the 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard, along with Oregon, Marquette, BYU and DePaul. The Hogs are also heavily in the mix for DeAndre Williams out of Evansville, another MVC standout. Williams, however, is testing the NBA Draft waters.

Eric Musselman said he would not move to fill Isaiah Joe's spot while the sophomore shooter keeps the door open to return to Arkansas next season, but noted he would continue to recruit. If Joe and Jones both officially leave, the Hogs will have one spot to open.

Barring a change to the transfer rules or a waiver, Freeman-Liberty would be a sit-one, play-two addition.