It was a very popular move apparently for 2020 prospects to cut their list of favorites in this past week between Christmas and New Year's Day and, for the most part, the Razorbacks got good news.

The most recent Arkansas target to cut his list was 3-star Georgia wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers who cut his top 10 schools to Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, South Carolina, Syracuse, North Carolina, Michigan State, Duke Virginia, Georgia Tech.

"I have a great relationship with Coach Chad Morris and Coach Justin Stepp we talk almost every single day," Capers said.

Capers isn't feeling the long recruitment process and he and his family have chosen to take their official visits early and make a decision by March or April. He had no offers until August 5th of 2018 and then suddenly blew up with offers from Clemson, Louisville, Arkansas and more. Capers had over 1,000 yards receiving with 60 catches and 11 touchdowns as a junior and he now has three SEC offers from Florida, Arkansas and South Carolina.

At 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, Capers fits the mold for receivers that Arkansas is targeting.