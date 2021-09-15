Despite still heavily pursuing prospects to round out the 2022 recruiting class, the Arkansas coaching staff has shown that it can cast a net spanning multiple years.

Nick Smith Jr., a 2022 five-star recruit, may have been the headliner and sole official visitor this past weekend, but the Razorbacks also hosted several other prospects on unofficial visits.

Among that group was David Castillo, who is one of the top prospects in the 2024 class and has already received 10 offers at the start of his sophomore year.

“It feels great (having so many offers)," Castillo said. "It’s telling me that all the work I put in is working.”