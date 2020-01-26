"It went amazing. It was not what I expected. As much as I've been to Fayetteville, this is the most I've seen because all I've been to was the stadium, go to camp and then go back home. So, this was a different and I'm glad I got a chance to see this. Now I know when I make my decision, I know what I'm looking for."

"I think it is (a hard decision)," Scott said. "At one point I didn't even feel like coming down here, but I'm glad I did. So now I can just put the pros and cons and just see.

Conway offensive tackle Robert Scott is days, perhaps hours, away from making the final decision in his college recruitment. Scott took his last official visit to Arkansas this weekend and now, his plan is to decide either Monday or Tuesday between Ole Miss, Florida State and the home state Razorbacks.

Scott, who held an offer from Arkansas under Chad Morris but was not recruited particularly hard, committed to Ole Miss in June of last year and has remained committed through the Rebels' coaching change. The coaching changes at both Arkansas, Ole Miss and Florida State have made it a new ballgame for Scott's recruitment.

Scott seemed particularly intrigued by the combination of Brad Davis and Sam Pittman at Arkansas.

"It's crazy, because the word around town is they're going to get me where I need to be and help me develop into a great offensive lineman."

Arkansas is in search of several more offensive line additions to the 2020 class with just one signed early, Ray Curry. Scott would also be the Hogs' 5th in-state commit if he called the Hogs this week. The Arkansas coaches were pushing staying home pretty hard this weekend.

"They really showed me that I need to stay at home," Scott said. "You can tell that they care about their players, especially this new staff. Just the vibe was different. It was a good vibe.

"A lot of coaches tell me, 'You can always go on vacation down in Florida,' stuff like that. Just to stay at home and the benefits afterward if I don't go to the pros, all of the connections that are down here in Arkansas. I feel like that's a big deal down here, there's a bunch of connections."

Arkansas fans were also making a big impression on Scott while he was on his visit. He tweeted a photo with Coach Pittman and the tweet has 2.4k likes.

"You know how the fans, how loyal and excited they are to have me down here," Scott said. "It's still going (on Twitter). I woke up this morning and it keeps going, so I was like, 'okay, cool.'"

The 3-star offensive lineman was hosted by Texas native and safety Jalen Catalon this weekend.

