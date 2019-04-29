Arkansas has survived a first cut of favorite schools for West Mesquite 3-star running back Ty Jordan. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Texas native sliced his list in half, leaving Arkansas, Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Southern California, Utah, Wisconsin, Houston, Missouri and Tennessee.

Jordan came to visit Arkansas in November and said the people on the Hill have made him give the program a lot of thought.

"I love their staff and I believe in what they are building up there," Jordan said.

The rising senior had 1240 rushing yards on 160 carries with 16 touchdowns and two more receiving touchdowns. He's recently visited USC and Texas, and he said Oregon is his dream school.