Arkansas has made the top six for Texas athlete Jordan Eubanks. Eubanks is a 6-foot-2, 192-pound outside linebacker/safety for Guyer High School in Denton, Texas. His top six includes Arkansas, Michigan State, Pitt, Colorado, Arizona and FSU, all of which offered since the shutdown so he has yet to visit.

"Coach Odom reached out to me and told me he loves my film and that he'd love for me to be a Razorback," Eubanks said after receiving his Arkansas offer. "I'm very pumped."

While COVID-19 threw off a lot of prospects' planned unofficial visits this spring, Eubanks was just sitting back and biding his time.

"I was more so focused on receiving more offers," Eubanks said. "(It was) really just a lot of prayer and a lot of talks with my guy who helps me with recruiting."

Before the dead period was extended through the spring, Eubanks was able to visit one school, Oklahoma State, but he doesn't have an offer from the Pokes yet.

Guyer went 14-2 in Texas 6A D2, falling to Westlake in the state championship. Arkansas has also offered Eubanks' teammate, wide receiver KJ Liggins, but he's only visited once, after he was offered in February of 2018.

Eubanks was credited with 63 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, a pass break-up, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and two picks as a junior. His film displays solid tackling, good eye discipline, nice closing speed and a knack for getting to the football.