Following a game in which the offense scored just one touchdown in a 34-22 loss to Texas A&M, the Arkansas Razorbacks might be looking at some shakeup in personnel.

Led by first-year offensive coordinator Dan Enos, the Arkansas offense was the main reason it lost to the Aggies. While the defense was playing nearly lights out in the second half, the offense recorded just 50 yards, they punted five times, gave up four sacks and had a pick-six.

Something's going to have to change, especially on an offensive line group that continues to get exposed week after week, most recently by giving up seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss against Texas A&M.

"We're going to look at some different scenarios up front," Pittman said Monday. "There's a difference in panic and really reviewing what we're trying to do and who is trying to do it. So, we may shake up the offensive line a little bit. You have to practice it and see if what you think might work works in practice. I think that would be one way.

"We've got to make some guys miss at running back. Our quarterback has to play consistent, and we've got to be able to get open. If you look at it offensively, I think a lot of it has been maybe tagged on the offensive line, and there's certainly problems there. But there's a lot of areas that we can get better at."

When asked about four different specific moves for players, Pittman agreed with the possibilities. The changes presented in the question included Beaux Limmer moving from center to guard, Dominique Johnson moving from running back to tight end, Patrick Kutas moving from right tackle to center and Brady Latham moving from left guard to tackle.

"It's exactly what we're doing," Pittman said. "I think lost in this a little bit is I've been fairly pleased with our defense. Three turnovers and things of that nature. But offensively I think you hit on some of the moves we're going to look at."

I'll believe they will make some of those moves when I see them, but I do think they could benefit the team.

Limmer was one of the best guards in the SEC last season at right guard, plus he has struggled with snaps through the first five games.

Latham just isn't working out at guard right now and he proved in fall camp and in the spring that he can play tackle. Things are moving really fast for Devon Manuel and Patrick Kutas on the edges, so moving inside could prove beneficial for both.

"I think we have the guys, the five best," Pittman said. "I don’t know that we have them in the correct position. We may. But I think we’re going to look at some of that changing to maybe help them. Maybe simplify it. Maybe put them by an older guy that can help them, communicate with them, things of that nature.

"Obviously in the first five games we thought we had them exactly where … fall camp, spring ball, combination would be. What happened a little bit with (Manuel) was he didn’t practice basically for three or four weeks and he got behind mentally. So he’s got to catch up and the only way I know how to do that is he’s got to rep that. We can’t move him. He’s behind mentally so we have to keep him in that spot - to me."

With standout freshman tight end Luke Hasz likely out for the year with a broken clavicle, the starting tight end position is up for grabs. North Texas transfer Var'keyes Gumms seems to be the leader as of now, but Pittman said everyone is going to get a shot.

"We're going to open completely up our tight end situation and see who can play in there because we've been a little bit of musical chairs there with the exception of Luke (Hasz)," Pittman said.

Gumms has played just 39 offensive snaps this season, but that might not be for a lack of talent. Hasz was playing at a Freshman All-SEC, maybe even Freshman All-American level.

"To be honest with you, a lot of (Gumms') non-playing was because of Luke," Pittman said. "Because they were very similar in blocking, but route running, and as far as their assets were. I think you’ll see a good player from him. I do. Just one that wasn’t able to get on the field quite as much because Luke was ahead of him."

Dominique Johnson has practiced at tight end before with Arkansas, but it's been a while. At 6-foot-1, 252 pounds, Johnson could be a talented player at the position given his athleticism and agility as a running back. With the loss of a true receiving threat in Hasz, Johnson might provide some life alongside Gumms and Ty Washington.

"You look at Gumms and Tyrus, those guys are Luke Hasz type-ish if you go that direction," Pittman said. "One of those two guys, I believe that they can (help). Obviously Luke was a first-team guy, so we felt like he was the best tight end that we had. I do think our depth is better than what it was a year ago and we’ll certainly find out Saturday. But I feel confident in the group."

Arkansas will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday to take on the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and it will be broadcast on the SEC Network.