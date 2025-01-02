Johnell Davis working to return to court for Razorbacks

Arkansas associate head coach Kenny Payne told reporters Thursday the former Florida Atlantic transfer has been in the gym preparing to make a return to the floor.

Now headed into the start of Southeastern Conference play, the Razorbacks will need to be at 100% strength, which means they need to get Davis back on the floor.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-0 SEC) are on a six-game win streak, but they've been without one of their key guards in the last two contests, as Johnell Davis has missed time with wrist soreness.

"He’s been practicing, he’s getting better," Payne said. "He’s still missing a little bit of his rhythm but he’s back and he’s getting better every day. He’s been going hard."

So far this season, Davis is scoring 9.2 points per game on 46.3% shooting from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc. In his last five games played, that number jumps to 48.8% from the field and 47% from deep.

In addition to the last two games, Davis missed time over the offseason with a wrist injury, which hurt his shooting capability. He's made strides in recent contests, but the Razorbacks will need him to be at the top of his game entering a grueling SEC slate.

"There’s not a lot of wiggle room between one team from the top to bottom, whoever they are from the top to bottom," Payne said. "So you have to be prepared. I would say the day-to-day grind to prepare for who you’ve got next is vital, and if you look two games ahead or three games ahead, you’re in trouble."

The Razorbacks have a tall test up next as they will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, to face the No. 1 Volunteers. Tipoff is set for noon CT and the game will air on ESPN.