Ryder Helfrick primed for sophomore jump

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said in January 2023 that Ryder Helfrick was as good as any freshman catcher Van Horn has ever had with the Razorbacks.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound product of Discovery Bay, California, appeared in 31 games as a freshman for the Diamond Hogs and he slashed .179/.320/.321 with 15 hits, three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs. Helfrick had his moments, including a moon shot ninth inning homer at Auburn, but he also had some growing pains as a freshman.

After a very strong summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League and an impressive fall in Fayetteville, Helfrick has a good shot to be the everyday catcher for Van Horn during the 2025 season.

"He’s the front-runner obviously," Van Horn said Sept. 3. "He brings more than just receiving to the game and calling the game. He can really block and control the running game. He can call pitches and deal with our pitchers.

"Then on the offensive side, you’re getting a guy that made a jump offensively and really started working on some things toward the end of the season and took it into the summer. He calmed down his swing a little bit and didn’t try to pull everything. I think he just changed his mindset a little bit and had a great summer."