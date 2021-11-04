Arkansas-Mississippi State 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Mississippi State using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

*Marks, Williams and Walley are not listed as starters, but they have been starting and playing the most snaps at their positions for Mississippi State.

**Johnson started the first seven games of the season, but missed the last game with an injury. He's still listed as the starter, but it's unclear if he'll return for this game.

^Listed with an "or" on the depth chart. Thompson and Johnson started the last game, while Wagner and Utsey are expected to return from injuries.

^^Zach Williams is listed as a starter, but the Razorbacks will likely use a three-man front with an extra safety on the field instead.

Breakdown

Arkansas: 7

Mississippi State: 12

Tied: 3