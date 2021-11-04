 Arkansas Razorbacks-Mississippi State Bulldogs 2021: Recruiting star power, Pro Football Focus grades, stat comparison
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-04 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas-Mississippi State 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Mississippi State using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.

Stat Comparison - Mississippi State | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 28.0 (75th) | 32.8 (t-36th)
Total yards: 425.5 (46th) | 465.3 (18th)
Passing: 371.1 (t-4th) | 216.3 (84th)
Rushing: 54.4 (130th) | 249.0 (4th)
Third downs: 48.2% (13th) | 38.5% (79th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.75 (t-100th) | 1.63 (t-38th)
Turnovers: 12 (t-72nd) | 7 (t-15th)

Defense

Scoring: 24.6 (t-61st) | 23.5 (53rd)
Total yards: 313.3 (17th) | 334.4 (33rd)
Passing: 223.6 (63rd) | 167.5 (8th)
Rushing: 89.6 (t-4th) | 166.9 (85th)
Third downs: 37.0% (45th) | 28.2% (5th)
Sacks/game: 2.00 (t-74th) | 1.63 (t-104th)
Turnovers forced: 13 (t-34th) | 8 (t-107th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Mississippi State vs. Arkansas
Mississippi State Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Will Rogers

QB KJ Jefferson

*RB Jo'quavious Marks

RB Trelon Smith

*WR Austin Williams

TE Blake Kern

WR Makai Polk

^WR Warren Thompson

WR Malik Heath

WR Tyson Morris

*SLOT Jaden Walley

SLOT Treylon Burks

LT Charles Cross

LT Myron Cunningham

LG Kameron Jones (5.5)

LG Brady Latham (5.5)

C LaQuinston Sharp (5.7)

C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)

**RG Kwatrivous Johnson

RG Beaux Limmer

RT Scott Lashley (5.7)

^RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)

DE Randy Charlton

DE Tre Williams

NG Cameron Young (5.4)

DT John Ridgeway (5.4)

DT Jaden Crumedy

^DT Markell Utsey

SLB Tyrus Wheat (5.5)

^^JACK Zach Williams (5.7)

MLB Nathaniel Watson

MLB Grant Morgan

WLB Aaron Brule

WLB Hayden Henry

DOG Fred Peters

^NB Jayden Johnson

CB Martin Emerson

CB Montaric Brown

CB Emmanuel Forbes (5.8)

CB LaDarrius Bishop (5.8)

FS Collin Duncan

S Myles Slusher

SS Jalen Green

S Joe Foucha

*Marks, Williams and Walley are not listed as starters, but they have been starting and playing the most snaps at their positions for Mississippi State.

**Johnson started the first seven games of the season, but missed the last game with an injury. He's still listed as the starter, but it's unclear if he'll return for this game.

^Listed with an "or" on the depth chart. Thompson and Johnson started the last game, while Wagner and Utsey are expected to return from injuries.

^^Zach Williams is listed as a starter, but the Razorbacks will likely use a three-man front with an extra safety on the field instead.

Breakdown

Arkansas: 7

Mississippi State: 12

Tied: 3

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Mississippi State | Arkansas)

Overall: 80.9 | 86.4

Offense: 74.7 | 82.6

Passing: 84.7 | 73.9

Rushing: 73.2 | 88.7

Receiving: 67.4 | 65.4

Pass blocking: 77.6 | 67.0

Run blocking: 69.2 | 79.6

Defense: 77.5 | 73.9

Run defense: 70.2 | 70.4

Tackling: 60.3 | 63.6

Pass rush: 68.6 | 81.3

Coverage: 79.3 | 66.4

Special teams: 71.3 | 76.6

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}