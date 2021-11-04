Arkansas-Mississippi State 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Mississippi State using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.
Stat Comparison - Mississippi State | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 28.0 (75th) | 32.8 (t-36th)
Total yards: 425.5 (46th) | 465.3 (18th)
Passing: 371.1 (t-4th) | 216.3 (84th)
Rushing: 54.4 (130th) | 249.0 (4th)
Third downs: 48.2% (13th) | 38.5% (79th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.75 (t-100th) | 1.63 (t-38th)
Turnovers: 12 (t-72nd) | 7 (t-15th)
Defense
Scoring: 24.6 (t-61st) | 23.5 (53rd)
Total yards: 313.3 (17th) | 334.4 (33rd)
Passing: 223.6 (63rd) | 167.5 (8th)
Rushing: 89.6 (t-4th) | 166.9 (85th)
Third downs: 37.0% (45th) | 28.2% (5th)
Sacks/game: 2.00 (t-74th) | 1.63 (t-104th)
Turnovers forced: 13 (t-34th) | 8 (t-107th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Mississippi State
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Will Rogers
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
*RB Jo'quavious Marks
|
RB Trelon Smith
|
*WR Austin Williams
|
TE Blake Kern
|
WR Makai Polk
|
^WR Warren Thompson
|
WR Malik Heath
|
WR Tyson Morris
|
*SLOT Jaden Walley
|
SLOT Treylon Burks
|
LT Charles Cross
|
LT Myron Cunningham
|
LG Kameron Jones (5.5)
|
LG Brady Latham (5.5)
|
C LaQuinston Sharp (5.7)
|
C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)
|
**RG Kwatrivous Johnson
|
RG Beaux Limmer
|
RT Scott Lashley (5.7)
|
^RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)
|
DE Randy Charlton
|
DE Tre Williams
|
NG Cameron Young (5.4)
|
DT John Ridgeway (5.4)
|
DT Jaden Crumedy
|
^DT Markell Utsey
|
SLB Tyrus Wheat (5.5)
|
^^JACK Zach Williams (5.7)
|
MLB Nathaniel Watson
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
WLB Aaron Brule
|
WLB Hayden Henry
|
DOG Fred Peters
|
^NB Jayden Johnson
|
CB Martin Emerson
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Emmanuel Forbes (5.8)
|
CB LaDarrius Bishop (5.8)
|
FS Collin Duncan
|
S Myles Slusher
|
SS Jalen Green
|
S Joe Foucha
*Marks, Williams and Walley are not listed as starters, but they have been starting and playing the most snaps at their positions for Mississippi State.
**Johnson started the first seven games of the season, but missed the last game with an injury. He's still listed as the starter, but it's unclear if he'll return for this game.
^Listed with an "or" on the depth chart. Thompson and Johnson started the last game, while Wagner and Utsey are expected to return from injuries.
^^Zach Williams is listed as a starter, but the Razorbacks will likely use a three-man front with an extra safety on the field instead.
Breakdown
Arkansas: 7
Mississippi State: 12
Tied: 3
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Mississippi State | Arkansas)
Overall: 80.9 | 86.4
Offense: 74.7 | 82.6
Passing: 84.7 | 73.9
Rushing: 73.2 | 88.7
Receiving: 67.4 | 65.4
Pass blocking: 77.6 | 67.0
Run blocking: 69.2 | 79.6
Defense: 77.5 | 73.9
Run defense: 70.2 | 70.4
Tackling: 60.3 | 63.6
Pass rush: 68.6 | 81.3
Coverage: 79.3 | 66.4
Special teams: 71.3 | 76.6
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news