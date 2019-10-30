News More News
football

Arkansas-Mississippi State star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has been Mississippi State's top defensive player, according to Pro Football Focus.
Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has been Mississippi State's top defensive player, according to Pro Football Focus. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

In anticipation of this weekend's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and Mississippi State using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams.

Stat Comparison - Mississippi State | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130)

Offense

Scoring: 25.5 (t-90th) | 22.5 (t-106th)

Total yards: 378.8 (88th) | 363.8 (98th)

Passing: 192.1 (106th) | 232.5 (65th)

Rushing: 186.6 (46th) | 131.3 (104th)

Third downs: 35.96% (100th) | 36.04% (99th)

Sacks allowed: 22 (109th) | 14 (t-48th)

Turnovers: 18 (t-122nd) | 17 (t-119th)

Defense

Scoring: 31.0 (t-98th) | 32.9 (107th)

Total yards: 402.3 (73rd) | 418.6 (89th)

Passing: 243.1 (89th) | 227.5 (71st)

Rushing: 159.1 (63rd) | 191.1 (97th)

Third downs: 38.6% (73rd) | 43.3% (100th)

Sacks: 13 (t-92nd) | 18 (t-52nd)

Turnovers: 16 (t-13th) | 12 (t-55th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Mississippi State vs. Arkansas
Mississippi State Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Garrett Shrader

QB Ben Hicks

RB Kylin Hill (5.5)

RB Rakeem Boyd (5.5)

TE Farrod Green

TE Cheyenne O'Grady

WR Deddrick Thomas

WR Trey Knox

WR Stephen Guidry

WR Treylon Burks

WR Osirus Mitchell (5.5)

WR Mike Woods (5.6)

LT Tyre Phillips (5.6)

LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)

LG Dareuan Parker (5.5)

LG Austin Capps (5.7)

C Darryl Williams

C Ty Clary

RG Stewart Reese

RG Ricky Stromberg

RT Greg Eiland (5.5)

RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)

DE Marquiss Spencer (5.9)

DE Mataio Soli (5.8)

DE Chauncey Rivers

DE Gabe Richardson

DT Lee Autry

DT McTelvin Agim

NG Fabien Lovett (5.7)

DT T.J. Smith (5.5)

MLB Erroll Thompson (5.6)

MLB De'Jon Harris (5.6)

WLB Willie Gay Jr. (5.9)

WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)

NB Brian Cole II

NB Greg Brooks Jr.

CB Cameron Dantzler

CB Montaric Brown

CB Martin Emerson (5.6)

CB Jarques McClellion (5.6)

SS Jaquarius Landrews (5.5)

SS Kamren Curl (5.7)

FS C.J. Morgan (5.7)

FS Joe Foucha (5.7)

Breakdown

Tied: 4

Arkansas: 10

Mississippi State: 8

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Mississippi State | Arkansas)

Overall: 73.2 | 72.5

Offense: 72.2 | 66.9

Passing: 66.9 | 58.9

Rushing: 75.5 | 74.2

Receiving: 68.3 | 64.2

Pass blocking: 64.9 | 62.4

Run blocking: 64.7 | 63.2

