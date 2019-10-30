Arkansas-Mississippi State star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and Mississippi State using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams.
Stat Comparison - Mississippi State | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130)
Offense
Scoring: 25.5 (t-90th) | 22.5 (t-106th)
Total yards: 378.8 (88th) | 363.8 (98th)
Passing: 192.1 (106th) | 232.5 (65th)
Rushing: 186.6 (46th) | 131.3 (104th)
Third downs: 35.96% (100th) | 36.04% (99th)
Sacks allowed: 22 (109th) | 14 (t-48th)
Turnovers: 18 (t-122nd) | 17 (t-119th)
Defense
Scoring: 31.0 (t-98th) | 32.9 (107th)
Total yards: 402.3 (73rd) | 418.6 (89th)
Passing: 243.1 (89th) | 227.5 (71st)
Rushing: 159.1 (63rd) | 191.1 (97th)
Third downs: 38.6% (73rd) | 43.3% (100th)
Sacks: 13 (t-92nd) | 18 (t-52nd)
Turnovers: 16 (t-13th) | 12 (t-55th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Mississippi State
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Garrett Shrader
|
QB Ben Hicks
|
RB Kylin Hill (5.5)
|
RB Rakeem Boyd (5.5)
|
TE Farrod Green
|
TE Cheyenne O'Grady
|
WR Deddrick Thomas
|
WR Trey Knox
|
WR Stephen Guidry
|
WR Treylon Burks
|
WR Osirus Mitchell (5.5)
|
WR Mike Woods (5.6)
|
LT Tyre Phillips (5.6)
|
LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)
|
LG Dareuan Parker (5.5)
|
LG Austin Capps (5.7)
|
C Darryl Williams
|
C Ty Clary
|
RG Stewart Reese
|
RG Ricky Stromberg
|
RT Greg Eiland (5.5)
|
RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)
|
DE Marquiss Spencer (5.9)
|
DE Mataio Soli (5.8)
|
DE Chauncey Rivers
|
DE Gabe Richardson
|
DT Lee Autry
|
DT McTelvin Agim
|
NG Fabien Lovett (5.7)
|
DT T.J. Smith (5.5)
|
MLB Erroll Thompson (5.6)
|
MLB De'Jon Harris (5.6)
|
WLB Willie Gay Jr. (5.9)
|
WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)
|
NB Brian Cole II
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr.
|
CB Cameron Dantzler
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Martin Emerson (5.6)
|
CB Jarques McClellion (5.6)
|
SS Jaquarius Landrews (5.5)
|
SS Kamren Curl (5.7)
|
FS C.J. Morgan (5.7)
|
FS Joe Foucha (5.7)
Breakdown
Tied: 4
Arkansas: 10
Mississippi State: 8
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Mississippi State | Arkansas)
Overall: 73.2 | 72.5
Offense: 72.2 | 66.9
Passing: 66.9 | 58.9
Rushing: 75.5 | 74.2
Receiving: 68.3 | 64.2
Pass blocking: 64.9 | 62.4
Run blocking: 64.7 | 63.2
