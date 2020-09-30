 2020 Arkansas Razorbacks-Mississippi State Bulldogs Rivals star power, Pro Football Focus grades, statistical comparison
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-30 15:52:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas-Mississippi State star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Mississippi State wide receiver Tyrell Shavers is a former four-star recruit.
Mississippi State wide receiver Tyrell Shavers is a former four-star recruit. (Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Mississippi State using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from last season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using last week's numbers.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Stat Comparison - Mississippi State | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 72)

Offense

Scoring: 44.0 (11th) | 10.0 (t-70th)

Total yards: 632.0 (3rd) | 280.0 (66th)

Passing: 623.0 (1st) | 203.0 (t-51st)

Rushing: 9.0 (72nd) | 77.0 (69th)

Third downs: 50.0% (t-20th) | 21.4% (68th)

Sacks allowed/game: 5.0 (t-67th) | 2.0 (t-32nd)

Turnovers: 4 (t-55th) | 3 (t-36th)

Defense

Scoring: 34.0 (t-49th) | 37.0 (t-59th)

Total yards: 425.0 (t-46th) | 387.0 (37th)

Passing: 345.0 (65th) | 266.0 (47th)

Rushing: 80.0 (12th) | 121.0 (24th)

Third downs: 29.4% (15th) | 30.0% (16th)

Sacks/game: 7.0 (t-1st) | 3.0 (t-21st)

Turnovers forced: 2 (t-38th) | 2 (t-38th)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF HAWGBEAT'S COVERAGE OF ARKANSAS' UPCOMING GAME AT NO. 16 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Mississippi State vs. Arkansas
Mississippi State Stars Arkansas Stars

QB K.J. Costello (6.0)

QB Feleipe Franks (6.0)

RB Kylin Hill (5.5)

RB Rakeem Boyd (5.5)

SLOT Austin Williams

TE Hudson Henry

SLOT JaVonta Payton

SLOT Treylon Burks

WR Tyrell Shavers (5.9)

WR Trey Knox (5.9)

WR Malik Heath

WR Mike Woods

LT Charles Cross

LT Myron Cunningham

LG Greg Eiland (5.5)

LG Brady Latham (5.5)

C Cole Smith (5.6)

C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)

RG Dareuan Parker (5.5)

RG Beaux Limmer (5.6)

RT Kwatrivous Johnson

RT Noah Gatlin

DE Kobe Jones (5.6)

DE Julius Coates (5.5)

DT Jaden Crumedy

DT Jonathan Marshall

DT Marquiss Spencer

DT Isaiah Nichols

SLB Tyrus Wheat (5.7)

JACK Dorian Gerald (5.6)

MLB Erroll Thompson

MLB Grant Morgan

WLB Aaron Brule (5.8)

WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)

NB Marcus Murphy

NB Greg Brooks Jr.

CB Martin Emerson

CB Montaric Brown

CB Esaias Furdge

CB Jerry Jacobs

SS Londyn Craft

SS Jalen Catalon

FS Fred Peters

BS Joe Foucha

Breakdown

Tied: 6

Mississippi State: 10

Arkansas: 6

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Mississippi State | Arkansas)

Overall: 69.8 | 55.1

Offense: 66.3 | 55.8

Passing: 75.7 | 69.5

Rushing: 71.6 | 57.2

Receiving: 71.3 | 56.6

Pass blocking: 8.9 | 39.7

Run blocking: 65.3 | 56.3

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}