Arkansas-Mississippi State star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Mississippi State using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from last season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using last week's numbers.
Stat Comparison - Mississippi State | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 72)
Offense
Scoring: 44.0 (11th) | 10.0 (t-70th)
Total yards: 632.0 (3rd) | 280.0 (66th)
Passing: 623.0 (1st) | 203.0 (t-51st)
Rushing: 9.0 (72nd) | 77.0 (69th)
Third downs: 50.0% (t-20th) | 21.4% (68th)
Sacks allowed/game: 5.0 (t-67th) | 2.0 (t-32nd)
Turnovers: 4 (t-55th) | 3 (t-36th)
Defense
Scoring: 34.0 (t-49th) | 37.0 (t-59th)
Total yards: 425.0 (t-46th) | 387.0 (37th)
Passing: 345.0 (65th) | 266.0 (47th)
Rushing: 80.0 (12th) | 121.0 (24th)
Third downs: 29.4% (15th) | 30.0% (16th)
Sacks/game: 7.0 (t-1st) | 3.0 (t-21st)
Turnovers forced: 2 (t-38th) | 2 (t-38th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Mississippi State
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB K.J. Costello (6.0)
|
QB Feleipe Franks (6.0)
|
RB Kylin Hill (5.5)
|
RB Rakeem Boyd (5.5)
|
SLOT Austin Williams
|
TE Hudson Henry
|
SLOT JaVonta Payton
|
SLOT Treylon Burks
|
WR Tyrell Shavers (5.9)
|
WR Trey Knox (5.9)
|
WR Malik Heath
|
WR Mike Woods
|
LT Charles Cross
|
LT Myron Cunningham
|
LG Greg Eiland (5.5)
|
LG Brady Latham (5.5)
|
C Cole Smith (5.6)
|
C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)
|
RG Dareuan Parker (5.5)
|
RG Beaux Limmer (5.6)
|
RT Kwatrivous Johnson
|
RT Noah Gatlin
|
DE Kobe Jones (5.6)
|
DE Julius Coates (5.5)
|
DT Jaden Crumedy
|
DT Jonathan Marshall
|
DT Marquiss Spencer
|
DT Isaiah Nichols
|
SLB Tyrus Wheat (5.7)
|
JACK Dorian Gerald (5.6)
|
MLB Erroll Thompson
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
WLB Aaron Brule (5.8)
|
WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)
|
NB Marcus Murphy
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr.
|
CB Martin Emerson
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Esaias Furdge
|
CB Jerry Jacobs
|
SS Londyn Craft
|
SS Jalen Catalon
|
FS Fred Peters
|
BS Joe Foucha
Breakdown
Tied: 6
Mississippi State: 10
Arkansas: 6
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Mississippi State | Arkansas)
Overall: 69.8 | 55.1
Offense: 66.3 | 55.8
Passing: 75.7 | 69.5
Rushing: 71.6 | 57.2
Receiving: 71.3 | 56.6
Pass blocking: 8.9 | 39.7
Run blocking: 65.3 | 56.3
