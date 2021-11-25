Arkansas-Missouri 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Missouri using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.
Stat Comparison - Missouri | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 30.8 (50th) | 31.3 (48th)
Total yards: 420.8 (53rd) | 442.4 (29th)
Passing: 248.5 (53rd) | 220.1 (75th)
Rushing: 172.4 (59th) | 222.3 (13th)
Third downs: 44.1% (38th) | 37.6% (82nd)
Sacks allowed/game: 1.46 (t-24th) | 2.00 (t-51st)
Turnovers: 11 (t-25th) | 8 (t-5th)
Defense
Scoring: 34.7 (118th) | 24.6 (53rd)
Total yards: 447.3 (109th) | 376.4 (62nd)
Passing: 211.9 (42nd) | 228.7 (66th)
Rushing: 235.4 (125th) | 147.6 (65th)
Third downs: 44.7% (114th) | 32.5% (16th)
Sacks/game: 2.36 (t-57th) | 2.09 (t-69th)
Turnovers forced: 15 (t-60th) | 13 (t-86th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Missouri
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Connor Bazelak
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
RB Tyler Badie
|
RB Dominique Johnson
|
*TE Daniel Parker Jr.
|
TE Blake Kern
|
WR Tauskie Dove (5.6)
|
*WR De'Vion Warren (5.5)
|
WR Keke Chism
|
WR Tyson Morris
|
SLOT Barrett Banister
|
SLOT Treylon Burks (5.9)
|
LT Javon Foster
|
LT Myron Cunningham
|
LG Xavier Delgado (5.5)
|
LG Brady Latham (5.5)
|
C Michael Maietti
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Luke Griffin (5.7)
|
RG Beaux Limmer (5.6)
|
RT Connor Wood
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE Isaiah McGuire
|
DE Tre Williams
|
DT Kobie Whiteside (5.3)
|
DT John Ridgeway (5.4)
|
DT Akial Byers
|
DT Markell Utsey
|
DE Trajan Jeffcoat (5.7)
|
JACK Zach Williams (5.7)
|
MLB Chad Bailey
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
WLB Blaze Alldredge
|
WLB Hayden Henry
|
NB Kris Abrams-Draine
|
**NB Greg Brooks Jr.
|
*CB Akayleb Evans
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Allie Green IV
|
CB LaDarrius Bishop
|
S Jaylon Carlies
|
S Myles Slusher
|
S Martez Manuel (5.6)
|
S Joe Foucha (5.7)
*Missouri doesn't have an official depth chart, so we used previous starters and snap counts to determine the listed starters. The group includes Parker and Evans, who are considered "questionable" for the Arkansas game.
**There is an "or" listed at nickel for Arkansas. We went with Brooks because he started the last game.
Breakdown
Arkansas: 15
Missouri: 5
Tied: 2
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Missouri | Arkansas)
Overall: 81.4 | 83.9
Offense: 79.3 | 81.5
Passing: 68.9 | 75.8
Rushing: 85.3 | 86.7
Receiving: 69.5 | 68.0
Pass blocking: 74.5 | 86.3
Run blocking:74.2 | 76.3
Defense: 68.6 | 73.8
Run defense: 58.0 | 74.2
Tackling: 60.4 | 71.7
Pass rush: 79.2 | 78.7
Coverage: 69.2 | 66.8
Special teams: 83.8 | 75.0
