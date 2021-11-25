 Arkansas Razorbacks-Missouri Tigers 2021: Recruiting star power, Pro Football Focus grades, stat comparison
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-25 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Arkansas-Missouri 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Michael Maietti and Tyler Badie have been Missouri's top two players this season.
Michael Maietti and Tyler Badie have been Missouri's top two players this season. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Missouri using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.

Stat Comparison - Missouri | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 30.8 (50th) | 31.3 (48th)
Total yards: 420.8 (53rd) | 442.4 (29th)
Passing: 248.5 (53rd) | 220.1 (75th)
Rushing: 172.4 (59th) | 222.3 (13th)
Third downs: 44.1% (38th) | 37.6% (82nd)
Sacks allowed/game: 1.46 (t-24th) | 2.00 (t-51st)
Turnovers: 11 (t-25th) | 8 (t-5th)

Defense

Scoring: 34.7 (118th) | 24.6 (53rd)
Total yards: 447.3 (109th) | 376.4 (62nd)
Passing: 211.9 (42nd) | 228.7 (66th)
Rushing: 235.4 (125th) | 147.6 (65th)
Third downs: 44.7% (114th) | 32.5% (16th)
Sacks/game: 2.36 (t-57th) | 2.09 (t-69th)
Turnovers forced: 15 (t-60th) | 13 (t-86th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Missouri vs. Arkansas
Missouri Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Connor Bazelak

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Tyler Badie

RB Dominique Johnson

*TE Daniel Parker Jr.

TE Blake Kern

WR Tauskie Dove (5.6)

*WR De'Vion Warren (5.5)

WR Keke Chism

WR Tyson Morris

SLOT Barrett Banister

SLOT Treylon Burks (5.9)

LT Javon Foster

LT Myron Cunningham

LG Xavier Delgado (5.5)

LG Brady Latham (5.5)

C Michael Maietti

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Luke Griffin (5.7)

RG Beaux Limmer (5.6)

RT Connor Wood

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Isaiah McGuire

DE Tre Williams

DT Kobie Whiteside (5.3)

DT John Ridgeway (5.4)

DT Akial Byers

DT Markell Utsey

DE Trajan Jeffcoat (5.7)

JACK Zach Williams (5.7)

MLB Chad Bailey

MLB Grant Morgan

WLB Blaze Alldredge

WLB Hayden Henry

NB Kris Abrams-Draine

**NB Greg Brooks Jr.

*CB Akayleb Evans

CB Montaric Brown

CB Allie Green IV

CB LaDarrius Bishop

S Jaylon Carlies

S Myles Slusher

S Martez Manuel (5.6)

S Joe Foucha (5.7)

*Missouri doesn't have an official depth chart, so we used previous starters and snap counts to determine the listed starters. The group includes Parker and Evans, who are considered "questionable" for the Arkansas game.

**There is an "or" listed at nickel for Arkansas. We went with Brooks because he started the last game.

Breakdown

Arkansas: 15

Missouri: 5

Tied: 2

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Missouri | Arkansas)

Overall: 81.4 | 83.9

Offense: 79.3 | 81.5

Passing: 68.9 | 75.8

Rushing: 85.3 | 86.7

Receiving: 69.5 | 68.0

Pass blocking: 74.5 | 86.3

Run blocking:74.2 | 76.3

Defense: 68.6 | 73.8

Run defense: 58.0 | 74.2

Tackling: 60.4 | 71.7

Pass rush: 79.2 | 78.7

Coverage: 69.2 | 66.8

Special teams: 83.8 | 75.0

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}