As expected, Arkansas' final regular-season game of 2019 has been moved up a day.

For the sixth straight year, the Razorbacks will play their annual "Battle Line Rivalry" game against Missouri on the day after Thanksgiving, commonly known as Black Friday.

CBS announced Wednesday that it would televise the game at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29. It is the same time slot Arkansas' annual game against LSU had for several years before it was replaced by the Missouri game.

This will be the first time the game has been played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, which was also the traditional home site of the LSU game.

The Tigers have won four of the five games in the new rivalry, including three straight. Three of the Razorbacks' losses have been by a touchdown or less, but they lost 38-0 last year to cap a 2-10 season - Chad Morris' first at the helm.

The second year of the Morris era begins Aug. 31 against Portland State at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.