The final game of Arkansas football’s regular season against Missouri has moved to a 3 p.m. CT kickoff on Friday, Nov. 24, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

After originally being scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25, the Battle Line Rivalry game between the Razorbacks and Tigers will now be played on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

The game will be televised on CBS, marking the 25th time Arkansas has played a CBS game on Black Friday, and it might be the last for a while as the SEC’s contract with CBS ends after this season. The conference will begin a deal with ESPN-affiliated networks beginning in 2024.

The Hogs won the last meeting in Fayetteville in 2021, when they beat the Tigers 34-17 to finish off an eight-win regular season in head coach Sam Pittman’s second season. Last season, the Tigers beat Arkansas, 29-27, in Columbia, Missouri.

Arkansas trails Missouri in the overall series 7-2 since the Tigers joined the SEC.

Arkansas will begin its season on Saturday, Sept. 2, against Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.