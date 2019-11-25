The Razorbacks travel to Little Rock to close the season once again against the Missouri Tigers. The Hogs will try to avoid a 2-10 repeat by knocking off Barry Odom's struggling 5-6 Tigers.

Missouri's season started off with a low, a close loss at Wyoming littered with costly turnovers, but went on to win five in a row at home against West Virginia, Southeast Missouri State, South Carolina, Troy and Ole Miss. Since then, they've dropped games against Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.

The Tigers haven't allowed any team to score more than 30 since the first loss to Wyoming but the offense over the last five games has averaged just 9.4 points per game.

Former Arkansas transfer target from Clemson, Kelly Bryant, missed the Georgia game due to injury but has racked up 2,215 yards over 10 games with 16 touchdowns and six picks. Bryant, a dual-threat, has been one-dimensional in the Missouri offense this season and is averaging just 24.2 rushing yards per game.

Arkansas's defense will probably still make Bryant look pretty good. The Hogs have given up 461.7 yards of offense per game this season.

The Razorbacks have a lot to fight for Friday at 1:30 p.m. in front of the home crowd in War Memorial, as do the Tigers with their head coach very much on the hot seat.

The Vegas line opened at Missouri -13.5 with an over/under of 56, it's at -11.5 as of Monday morning.