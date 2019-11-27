Arkansas-Missouri star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this week's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and Missouri using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams.
Stat Comparison - Missouri | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130)
Offense
Scoring: 25.5 (t-87th) | 22.1 (t-107th)
Total yards: 378.4 (91st) | 349.0 (106th)
Passing: 226.0 (75th) | 203.5 (92nd)
Rushing: 152.4 (82nd) | 145.6 (89th)
Third downs: 35.8% (101st) | 33.6% (t-113th)
Sacks allowed: 24 (t-74th) | 19 (t-46th)
Turnovers: 13 (t-30th) | 21 (t-110th)
Defense
Scoring: 19.9 (t-23rd) | 38.0 (126th)
Total yards: 318.4 (18th) | 461.7 (118th)
Passing: 188.5 (17th) | 233.2 (75th)
Rushing: 129.8 (32nd) | 228.6 (125th)
Third downs: 33.3% (t-22nd) | 45.7% (117th)
Sacks: 19 (t-91st) | 18 (t-99th)
Turnovers: 15 (t-69th) | 15 (t-69th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Missouri
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Kelly Bryant (5.8)
|
QB KJ Jefferson (5.8)
|
RB Larry Rountree III (5.6)
|
RB Rakeem Boyd (5.5)
|
TE Albert Okwuegbunam (5.7)
|
TE Grayson Gunter (5.5)
|
WR Jalen Knox
|
WR Trey Knox
|
WR Jonathan Nance
|
WR Treylon Burks
|
WR Johnathon Johnson (5.5)
|
WR Mike Woods (5.6)
|
LT Yasir Durant (5.5)
|
LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)
|
LG Case Cook (5.7)
|
LG Austin Capps (5.7)
|
C Trystan Colon-Castillo
|
C Ty Clary
|
RG Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms (5.5)
|
RG Ricky Stromberg (5.6)
|
RT Larry Borom
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE Jatorian Hansford
|
DE Mataio Soli
|
DE Chris Turner (5.4)
|
DE Gabe Richardson (5.2)
|
DT Jordan Elliott
|
DT McTelvin Agim
|
DT Kobie Whiteside
|
DT T.J. Smith
|
MLB Devin Nicholson (5.6)
|
MLB De'Jon Harris (5.6)
|
WLB Nick Bolton
|
WLB Bumper Pool
|
S Khalil Oliver
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr.
|
CB DeMarkus Acy
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Jarvis Ware
|
CB LaDarrius Bishop
|
SS Tyree Gillespie
|
SS Kamren Curl
|
FS Joshuah Bledsoe (5.5)
|
FS Joe Foucha (5.7)
Breakdown
Tied: 4
Arkansas: 14
Missouri: 4
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Missouri | Arkansas)
Overall: 81.2 | 69.5
Offense: 66.5 | 66.6
Passing: 64.2 | 54.8
Rushing: 77.2 | 76.3
Receiving: 56.0 | 64.3
Pass blocking: 81.0 | 63.5
Run blocking: 59.1 | 62.9
