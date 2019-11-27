News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-27 16:01:21 -0600') }} football

Arkansas-Missouri star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Missouri is led by its defense.
Missouri is led by its defense. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson
Senior Staff Writer

In anticipation of this week's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and Missouri using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams.

Stat Comparison - Missouri | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130)

Offense

Scoring: 25.5 (t-87th) | 22.1 (t-107th)

Total yards: 378.4 (91st) | 349.0 (106th)

Passing: 226.0 (75th) | 203.5 (92nd)

Rushing: 152.4 (82nd) | 145.6 (89th)

Third downs: 35.8% (101st) | 33.6% (t-113th)

Sacks allowed: 24 (t-74th) | 19 (t-46th)

Turnovers: 13 (t-30th) | 21 (t-110th)

Defense

Scoring: 19.9 (t-23rd) | 38.0 (126th)

Total yards: 318.4 (18th) | 461.7 (118th)

Passing: 188.5 (17th) | 233.2 (75th)

Rushing: 129.8 (32nd) | 228.6 (125th)

Third downs: 33.3% (t-22nd) | 45.7% (117th)

Sacks: 19 (t-91st) | 18 (t-99th)

Turnovers: 15 (t-69th) | 15 (t-69th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Missouri vs. Arkansas
Missouri Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Kelly Bryant (5.8)

QB KJ Jefferson (5.8)

RB Larry Rountree III (5.6)

RB Rakeem Boyd (5.5)

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (5.7)

TE Grayson Gunter (5.5)

WR Jalen Knox

WR Trey Knox

WR Jonathan Nance

WR Treylon Burks

WR Johnathon Johnson (5.5)

WR Mike Woods (5.6)

LT Yasir Durant (5.5)

LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)

LG Case Cook (5.7)

LG Austin Capps (5.7)

C Trystan Colon-Castillo

C Ty Clary

RG Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms (5.5)

RG Ricky Stromberg (5.6)

RT Larry Borom

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Jatorian Hansford

DE Mataio Soli

DE Chris Turner (5.4)

DE Gabe Richardson (5.2)

DT Jordan Elliott

DT McTelvin Agim

DT Kobie Whiteside

DT T.J. Smith

MLB Devin Nicholson (5.6)

MLB De'Jon Harris (5.6)

WLB Nick Bolton

WLB Bumper Pool

S Khalil Oliver

NB Greg Brooks Jr.

CB DeMarkus Acy

CB Montaric Brown

CB Jarvis Ware

CB LaDarrius Bishop

SS Tyree Gillespie

SS Kamren Curl

FS Joshuah Bledsoe (5.5)

FS Joe Foucha (5.7)

Breakdown

Tied: 4

Arkansas: 14

Missouri: 4

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Missouri | Arkansas)

Overall: 81.2 | 69.5

Offense: 66.5 | 66.6

Passing: 64.2 | 54.8

Rushing: 77.2 | 76.3

Receiving: 56.0 | 64.3

Pass blocking: 81.0 | 63.5

Run blocking: 59.1 | 62.9

