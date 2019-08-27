**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

Arkansas' regular-season finale against Missouri in 2020 has been moved to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Chiefs announced they were hosting the annual "Battle Line Rivalry" on Tuesday, ensuring the matchup will be held off campus three straight years. The 2019 and 2021 games hosted by the Razorbacks will be played at War Memorial Stadium.

Although next season's game is currently scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, it will likely be moved up a day to Friday, Nov. 27 - the day after Thanksgiving.

It will be the first time the Tigers have played there since beating BYU 20-16 in 2015, but it has been much longer since Arkansas visited the city. The Razorbacks lone game in Kansas City was a 3-0 loss to Kansas State in 1911.

The move means Arkansas fans have a shorter trip for the game, as the drive from Fayetteville to Kansas City is about 1.5 hours less than to Columbia, Mo., according to Mapquest.

Arkansas will now play only three true road games in 2020, with two set for the first three weeks of the season: at Notre Dame (Sept. 12), at Mississippi State (Sept. 19) and at Auburn (Nov. 7).

The Razorbacks' other two "road" SEC games will be played at NFL stadiums, as the annual Southwest Classic against Texas A&M is played at the home of the Dallas Cowboys - AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In the last decade, Arkansas has also played at the home stadiums for the New Orleans Saints (2011 Sugar Bowl), Houston Texans (2014 Texas Bowl) and Carolina Panthers (2016 Belk Bowl).