DT Carl Williams: Williams held tight in the Texas Top 100, but slipped five spots from No. 32 to No. 37 in the national DT rankings.

DT Enoch Jackson: Jackson also held tight in the Texas Top 100, but jumped up four spots in the national DT rankings.

DT Marcus Miller: Miller's rankings did not change. He is a 5.5 three-star currently. A strong and healthy senior year will help his rankings cause.

DE Zach Williams: Williams makes his debut in the OLB rankings at No. 28 nationally.

DE Mataio Soli: Soli was a climber. He was elevated from a three-star to a four-star prospect. He is now the No. 26 WDE nationally and a 5.8 prospect.

DE Collin Clay: Clay held his four-star status and jumped up from No. 32 to No. 29 in the SDE rankings.

DE Trace Ford: Ford, who was one of the new additions to the big board held tight with a 5.7 raking and as the No. 7 prospect in the state of Oklahoma.

LB Zach Zimos: Another rankings climber, Zimos shot way up. He is now a four-star prospect and checks in as the No. 13 OLB nationally. He could be closing in on a decision.

LB David Gbenda: Gbenda's rankings did not change, but he was inserted into the ILB positiona rankings and is No. 18 nationally.

S Jalen Catalon: This is an interesting one, because Catalon slid down one spot in the safety rankings nationally, but jumped up 32 spots in the Rivals250. So this was a give and take.

S Keonte Burns: Burns, who actually is considered as a WR in the Rivals rankings system, has yet to be rated in the state or nationally.

S Gregory Brooks Jr.: Brooks is another Arkansas target who added a fourth star in this release. He is now the No. 44 CB nationally.

CB Malik Chavis: The Arkansas commit did not see a ranking change.

CB Bobby Wolfe: Wolfe slid down three spots in the CB rankings from No. 36 to No. 39.

CB Markel Reed: No rankings change. Reed is a 5.5 three-star.

CB Josh Foster: Foster fell two spots in the national CB rankings from No. 64 to No. 66.

CB Raymond Woodie III: He jumped up two spots and is now the No. 23 CB nationally.

ATH Jadon Jackson: Jackson, who is rated as a WR, held his No. 5 ranking in the state of Arkansas, but slid from No. 42 to No. 45 nationally. He could play multiple positions on the next level.







