FAYETTEVILLE – Senior Adrio Bailey set the tone early for Arkansas against Texas Southern, as he's done all four games this season, and the Hogs cruised to a 82-51 victory over the Tigers from Houston.

The Hogs never trailed after the first few minutes but they did end their streak of limiting teams to 20 points or fewer in the first half and under 50 total. The halftime score was 37-24 and despite being outrebounded 22-17, they held Texas Southern to 31% shooting (35% on the night).

Scoring just four points, Bailey consistently shut down the TSU offense with four blocks in the first half. He finished with five along with a steal, four rebounds and three assists.

The Razorbacks struggled shooting from deep in the first half, going 0-14, but Jimmy Whitt carried the load with 11 points and seven boards until they got it going in the second. The senior finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Isaiah Joe who couldn't buy a basket in the first half must've found the magic in the halftime locker room and he went 6-8 in the second half for 33 total points and four boards.

Sophomore forward Reggie Chaney made his season debut after serving his three game suspension and played some very useful minutes with Bailey in some early foul trouble. Chaney finished with six points, two rebounds and four steals.

Also notable, the new head hog picked up his first technical after getting very heated on a call against Desi Sills. Sills provided nice minutes and double digits (10) even though his bad streak from three-point range continues. He's now 0-16 this season.

With Chaney back, Musselman played grad transfer Jeantal Cylla sparingly, and Ethan Henderson only checked into the game with a 30-point lead as the clocked ticked down from eight minutes.

The Razorbacks had a rough streak shooting to close out the game and gave up quite a few points while Henderson and Cylla were on the floor together, but Arkansas still managed to beat the spread for the fourth straight game. With the stiff defense, they also held down the under set at 149. Texas Southern hadn't been held under 60 in their last two games.

On top of being 4-0 on the season, Arkansas is also 3-0 against teams from the Lone Star State. They begin their conference slate against another one in Texas A&M. Next game is set for 8 p.m. at home against South Dakota on Friday.