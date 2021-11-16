Arkansas moves up in CFP rankings

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas won’t be a one-hit wonder this season.

After its only other appearance in the College Football Playoff rankings lasted just one week, the committee has placed the Razorbacks in the top 25 a second week in a row. They check in at No. 21 in the updated rankings released Tuesday night.

That is a bump of four spots and it comes after a 16-13 overtime win at LSU. A matchup with No. 2 Alabama looms this weekend. The Razorbacks are No. 21 and No. 22 in the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls, respectively, which came out Sunday.

The only other time the CFP rankings - which started in 2014 and only come out the final month of the season - have included Arkansas was in 2016. That year, it was No. 25 before falling out thanks to a loss to LSU the following week.

Other SEC teams in Tuesday’s update include Georgia (No. 1), Ole Miss (No. 12) Texas A&M (No. 16) and Mississippi State (No. 25).