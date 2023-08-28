The University of Arkansas announced that it has moved up the kickoff time for the Razorbacks season opener to noon CT against Western Carolina this Saturday in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff was originally scheduled for 3 p.m., but with the weather forecast calling for temperatures in the mid 90s and high humidity on Saturday afternoon, shifting the game time up will allow for safer conditions for the student-athletes on the field and fans in attendance, according to the UA.

Per the UA, the flexibility to move game time came with the game being broadcast on SEC Network+/ESPN+. As part of the Southeastern Conference’s new deal with ESPN, schools are allowed to dictate kick time for games streamed on SECN+/ESPN+.