For a team that wasn't deep to begin with, injuries have considerably impacted Arkansas this season. Going into week seven against Kentucky off of an open date has allowed to Razorbacks to rest, rehab and catch formerly injured players up to the rest of their teammates.

Though senior wide receiver Deon Stewart is out for the season with an ACL tear, the Hogs' third SEC game will be the first time Justin Stepp has the rest of his group available to play.

The biggest additions to the game plan this week that they didn't have against the Aggies are Trey Knox, De'Vion Warren and Jordan Jones.

Warren was in concussion protocol for the A&M game while Trey Knox rested a nagging hip injury and junior receiver Jones had ankle surgery in fall camp that sidelined him for the first five games.

Despite missing practice in the open week, Knox is expected to be full-go against Kentucky. Warren is healthy and ready to return to his kick-returning duties with T.J. Hammonds in support.

"I’m hoping to have Jordan," offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said on Monday. "The other day coming out of practice he was kind of sore. Jordan has shown to really be able to stretch the field vertically and run by people. Hopefully, he’s healthy and hopefully we’ll be able to use him some."

The Hogs typically take six or seven wideouts to away games so, despite being healthy, not everyone will get to go to Lexington. The players that do travel will likely contribute significantly as the coaches expressed this week that they did not like how many snaps each starting receiver had to take against A&M.