Next up, we will look at three-star cornerback Jaden Allen out of Aledo, Texas.

HawgBeat will profile each of the new freshmen from the 34th nationally ranked recruiting class to help fans familiarize themselves with the fresh faces on the roster ahead of spring practice and the 2024 season.

With 16 signees, Pittman hopes that the scholarship newcomers will help in the effort to turn around the program in the wake of the new 12-team College Football Playoff structure.

Coming off a disappointing season that saw Arkansas finish with a 4-8 (1-7 SEC) overall record, head coach Sam Pittman and the rest of the Razorbacks' coaching staff set out to make considerable changes to the roster through the 2024 high school recruiting class.

Ranked as the 100th overall prospect in the state of Texas and 69th at his position, Allen received offers from programs like Alabama, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas and USC before ultimately committing to the Razorbacks on April 21, 2023.

Standing at 5-foot-10, 163-pounds, Allen has elite athleticism and speed to keep up with SEC wide receivers. The only concern is his small stature, but that can be fixed now that he's on campus in a college weight room.

"It just feels like a real big family," Allen said after a visit to Fayetteville last year. "It just feels like they want me here. I just feel connected with all the coaches and stuff, so it doesn't really feel different to me, it feels the same."

As a senior, Allen finished with 43 total catches, 0.5 sacks, one interception and one pass breakup in 11 games. His lone interception was returned for a touchdown. In 43 career games, he racked up 127 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 21 pass breakups and seven interceptions.

"I like the facilities, just everything about the campus I like," Allen said. "I’ve already been out here so I saw most of it, so I was just glad to get down here with the coaches and be around some of the players and experience how they go about things. It was just good being down here again getting to talk to the coaches and stuff."

Even former NFL standout defensive back Antonio Cromartie had good things to say about Allen, stating in an X (formerly Twitter) post, "Y'all have a special kid. He can play anywhere in the secondary! His mindset will set him apart from the rest! Freakish athleticism!"

Allen will join a defensive back room that includes returners like Jaylon Braxton, Lorando Johnson and Jaheim Singletary alongside transfers Marquise Robinson, Doneiko Slaughter and Miguel Mitchell.