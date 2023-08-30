Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders aren't your average backfield duo.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, Jefferson is the definition of a freight train as Razorback signal caller. But don’t forget about Sanders, who put on some quality weight during the offseason.

"I really didn’t have a plan going into the weight thing," Sanders said. "But me and Coach (Ben) Sowders talked about it. He wanted me around the 235, 240 range because whenever I was at 246 I wasn’t moving as best as I felt. I feel like, just starting with fall camp it helped me to lose a little bit of weight and stay at that 240, down to 235 range and I feel way more comfortable speed-wise and not being too tired."

Jefferson and Sanders form what is arguably the best quarterback-running back duo in the entire country. Both were named to Preseason All-SEC squads, with Jefferson making the Second Team and Sanders the First Team, respectively. The two are excited for the upcoming season — which could be their last in a Razorback uniform.

"I’m looking forward to it," Jefferson said. "I’m excited, just going out there with my teammates and being around the fans and the atmosphere and game day feel. Just the mindset. And really see my teammates play ball. I’m excited and I’m looking forward to it."

Despite going into what is likely his last collegiate season, Jefferson isn't pressured at all. The Arkansas quarterback has completed 436 passes for 5,804 yards and 48 touchdowns in four seasons in Fayetteville.

"I feel like there’s no pressure at all," Jefferson said. "As long as we go out there and execute at a very high level. This is a game we love. We’ve been playing the game since we were little. No added pressure. No pressure upon us. I just feel like we have to go out there, have fun and just let it loose. Just play ball. At the end of the day, it’s football. It’s what you love to do. Go out there and let it hang."

If the Arkansas offense is going to execute on an efficient level, Jefferson and Sanders have to make the complete transition into new offensive coordinator Dan Enos' offense. Neither are worried about that, however.

"Yeah, I know last year we weren’t a come out first half type of team," Sanders said. "I feel like with Coach Enos we’re going to have plans for third downs and just last minute offense, or two-minute and stuff like that. So I definitely feel like he can down the road and in this first game he can come out with some plays that we can execute."

Efficiency was the word used by Jefferson, who is under his third offensive coordinator during his time as a Hog.

"Just focus on ourselves on just being able to execute the game plan, Jefferson said. “Everybody get in, understand what we’re going to run, the plays we’re gonna call, what coach Enos is going to call in certain situations, the down and distance what plays are we maybe thinking.

"Just being able to understand the game plan and me and Coach Enos being on the same page and knowing what he’s going to call is going to benefit the team and keep the offense on the field."

When the Razorbacks played FCS foe Missouri State last season, the offense was absent for the majority of the game. Being able to come out fast is a big point of emphasis for Jefferson and the offense going into 2023.

"Getting out, jump on them early, kill their hope early," Jefferson said. "Don’t kill all that momentum. Try not to let them gain momentum or build confidence or let them know that they can play around with us or be in the game. So, try to kill their hope early, jump on them quick.

"When we say focus on ourself, the main thing is doing the little details right, lining up, executing the plays, understanding what’s going on, understanding the down and distance. Different intangibles that’s within the game that we’ve got to be able to focus on and worry about us. So, that’s what we mean when we say we’ve got to worry about Arkansas football."

The Razorbacks will kick off the 2023 season in three days on Saturday against Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is set for noon CT and the game will be streamed on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+.