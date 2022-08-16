Arkansas offensive line relying on senior leadership in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- When the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks hit the field against No. 23 Cincinnati on Sept. 3, it will do so with an offensive line that has seen more than its fair share of snaps.

While an official depth chart has not yet been released, the projected starters have all been with the program since Sam Pittman took over in 2020, some as far back as 2018.

Dalton Wagner, Beaux Limmer, Ricky Stromberg, and Brady Latham all started on the line last year, and they are coming into 2022 hoping to build on the success of 2021.

Last season, Arkansas' offensive line allowed 30 sacks through 13 games, ranking 70th in the country. They also led the way for the best rushing attack in the Power 5.

Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy said Monday he is using the older guys as an extension of his coaching, to show the newcomers the ropes.

"You've got more coaches on the field," Kennedy said. "I can pair those guys up and say 'Hey Ricky Stromberg, go take X, Y, Z young guy and go work on this."

"You're able to kind of branch guys off. When you've got more coaches, you've got more eyes. They're coaching young guys. Beaux Limmer is coaching a Patrick Kutas. Brady Latham is coaching a Patrick Kutas. Luke Jones is coaching an Andrew Chamblee, Devon Manuel. So, you've got more eyes out there that you trust from them playing together as ones."

The only player who has been running with the first team in fall camp that has not been a starter in this system is Luke Jones. He transferred to Arkansas from Notre Dame in 2019, and appeared in all 13 games last year, primarily on special teams.

Jones was a 5.7 three-star recruit in the 2018 class and committed to Notre Dame. After not appearing in any games his one year there, he transferred to Arkansas.

Kennedy said Jones has been putting in the work to take over the left tackle spot left open by Myron Cunningham.

"He's done a very good job," Kennedy said. "He's kind of like that blue collar story. He came in here, flirted around with the guard spot throughout spring, then obviously we had Myron Cunningham leave so there was a void there. He's stepped up and done a really, really good job."

Latham lauded Jones's demeanor as something that has helped them on the line.

"He’s a really calm presence, so that’s really nice on the offensive line," Latham said. "Me and Luke have been really good friends for a long time, so it’s fun for us to play next to each other."

Latham said having experience on the line helps communication between teammates, something that comes with being around each other for so long.

" I think being an old guy and having experience is really important to offensive line play," Latham said. "Unlike a lot of positions, O-line, experience factors in there a lot. It’s like getting different looks, twist pickups. I think that’s why me and Luke work really good together because between us we have a lot of experience. Same think with Ricky and Beaux and Wags. Between that experience, if we see something that’s different, we know how to talk about it. So, the experience is huge."

The offensive line also has the luxury of practicing against third-year defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who gives Kennedy all he can handle blitz-wise.

"Obviously Barry gets me some days, and we get him some other days," Kennedy said. "So it’s a tit-for-tat type deal. It’s a heavyweight boxing match up in the box there. But we’re at a high level right now."

Even with the experience on the offensive line, Kennedy knows the standard is high, and it continues to get higher each season.

"That standard [is higher]," Kennedy said. "That’s how you build great programs and great organizations, is the standard has to increase. Not necessarily with the expectations, but it’s just got to increase off being around each other and playing the game together. I’ve had that comparison with the O-line. Hey, last year that would have been an OK practice. This year, that’s a bad practice. So we’ve got to keep building it and keep raising the standard around here to get where we want to get to."