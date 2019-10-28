Arkansas offensive lineman announces medical retirement
FAYETTEVILLE - After months of various injuries, Arkansas's starting left tackle Colton Jackson announced on Monday that he'd forgo the final four games of the season and step away from football for good.
The senior suffered a herniated disc in 2018, which required surgery, shots and pills, but he was able to play the majority of the 2-10 season. He battled to keep his starting job in 2019 with junior college transfer Myron Cunningham on his heels, however, on top of back pain, Jackson also went through concussion protocol and a foot injury this season, causing him to miss the San Jose State, Kentucky and Alabama games.
"I met with Colton Jackson just a little bit earlier, and Colton has really struggled with getting healthy and staying healthy," head coach Chad Morris said Monday afternoon. "It just seems like it’s something that continues to reoccur. While he’ll still be a part of us and still be around and helping out younger guys out, he and his family are making the decision to step away.
WPS🌹🐗 pic.twitter.com/MLUEMsvdjI— Colton Jackson (@TheRealSnupe_) October 28, 2019
Cunningham, who is now at his natural position at left tackle permanently, moved all around the offensive line to start the season. He's now up to 445 snaps in 2019. The 6-foot-6 Ohio native has had an up-and-down season with the continual rotation on the offensive line but he graded out as the Razorbacks' best pass-blocker against Alabama in week eight.
Should an injury put Cunningham on the sideline, Arkansas has been cross-training both sophomore Shane Clenin (center/guard) and true freshman Brady Latham (left guard) at left tackle. Clenin has just 27 snaps this season while Latham has gone in during two games for four total snaps.
