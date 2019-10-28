FAYETTEVILLE - After months of various injuries, Arkansas's starting left tackle Colton Jackson announced on Monday that he'd forgo the final four games of the season and step away from football for good.

The senior suffered a herniated disc in 2018, which required surgery, shots and pills, but he was able to play the majority of the 2-10 season. He battled to keep his starting job in 2019 with junior college transfer Myron Cunningham on his heels, however, on top of back pain, Jackson also went through concussion protocol and a foot injury this season, causing him to miss the San Jose State, Kentucky and Alabama games.

Read the full story on Colton Jackson and his fight to recover.

"I met with Colton Jackson just a little bit earlier, and Colton has really struggled with getting healthy and staying healthy," head coach Chad Morris said Monday afternoon. "It just seems like it’s something that continues to reoccur. While he’ll still be a part of us and still be around and helping out younger guys out, he and his family are making the decision to step away.