Arkansas offensive lineman Joshua Braun to transfer

The guard is the ninth Hog to officially announce his intentions of entering the transfer portal, joining players like quarterback Malachi Singleton, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna and others. Former tight ends Ty Washington and Var’keyes Gumms, who were dismissed from the team during the season, will also enter the portal.

A 6-foot-6, 338-pound Florida native, Braun began his career with the Florida Gators before transferring to the Razorbacks in 2023. In two seasons in Fayetteville, Braun played 1,625 snaps and earned Pro Football Focus offensive grades of 70.7 and 69.8, respectively.

2024 Third-Team Preseason All-SEC (Phil Steele)2

023 Second-Team All-SEC (AP)

2024 (REDSHIRT SENIOR) Started during a loss to Missouri (Nov. 30) … Started in a win over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Started against Texas (Nov. 16) … Started in a loss to Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Helped pave the way for 673 yards of total offense (314 passing, 359 rushing) while not allowing a single sack during the Razorbacks’ dominant 58-25 win over Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Started and recorded a tackle in a loss to LSU (Oct. 19) … Paved the way for 434 yards of total offense in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Started in loss to Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Started in a win at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Played an integral role in helping Arkansas rush for 200-plus yards in its first three games of the season … Started in a win over UAB (Sept. 14) … Started on the Arkansas offensive line at Oklahoma State, paving way for 648 yards of total offense (Sept. 7) … Started at right guard while paving way for 279 rushing yards and 408 yards of total offense in win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).

2023 (REDSHIRT JUNIOR): Earned Second-Team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press after starting all 12 games in his first season at Arkansas … Started the season-opening win over Western Carolina (Sept. 2) at left guard and the remaining 11 games at right guard … His career-high 790 offensive snaps ranked second on the team according to Pro Football Focus … Graded out at 70.7 according to PFF with a team high 79.3 grade in pass blocking …. Allowed only two sacks over 394 snaps with just three penalties … Recorded his best overall grade of the season vs. BYU (Sept. 16) with an 84.6 aided by his season-high run-blocking grade of 89.4 … Posted his best pass-blocking grade at Alabama (Oct. 14) with an 85.5.

At Florida2022 (JUNIOR): Played in two games … Saw first game action on the offensive line in the win over Eastern Washington (Oct. 2) … Appeared on special teams in the win over Missouri (Oct. 8).

2021 (SOPHOMORE): Started in seven of the 13 games he appeared in at left and right guard … Helped the offense stay in the top 16 in total offense all year … Part of a line that only allowed 14 sacks/1.08 per game, tied for the seventh lowest in FBS and second in the SEC … Blocked for Florida’s 717 total yards of offense against Samford (Nov. 13), which ranked second all-time in program history and third-most by a team that season … Anchored a line that led Florida to rank No. 23 nationally in rushing yards per game (208.7) … Gators averaged 5.5 yards per carry to rank first in the SEC and fourth in the country … Named to SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

2020 (FRESHMAN): Appeared in 11 games as a reserve offensive lineman … Made his collegiate debut against South Carolina (Oct. 3) and recorded his first career start at Vanderbilt (Nov. 21) … A strong contributor primarily at the guard position … Named to SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

HIGH SCHOOL: A consensus four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals ESPN and On3 … No. 286 prospect in ESPN 300 rankings … Rated the No. 11 offensive guard nationally by ESPN … No. 20 offensive tackle in the country and No. 38 player in Florida according to 247Sports … Played for head coach Kyler Hass at Suwannee High School in Live Oak, Fla. … Four-year starter in Suwannee’s multi-faceted rushing offense … National Merit Scholar semifinalist … Also played No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Suwannee tennis team, qualifying for the 2019 FHSAA Class 2A State Quarterfinals in the individual doubles section … Committed to Georgia in June of 2019 but flipped to the Gators in December … Chose Florida over offers from Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, South Carolina and others.

PERSONAL: Son of Mike and Karen Braun … Father, Mike, was a four-year letterwinner as an offensive tackle for Army West Point’s football team (1986-89), including the 1988 season when the Black Knights finished 9-3 and faced Alabama in the 1988 Sun Bowl … Mother, Karen, was a four-year starter for Army West Point’s basketball team from 1985-89, playing 112 games … Ranks No. 4 in school history in career rebounds (863) and career rebounding average (7.7), No. 6 in career field goal percentage (48.8 percent / 368 of 574) … Has a wife, Azucena, two brothers, Trey and Parker, and three sister-in-laws, Anna Marie Braun, Esmeralda Gonzalez and Rudy Gonzalez … Older brother, Parker, played offensive guard at Georgia Tech for three seasons (All-ACC First Team in 2017 and 2018) before he started all 12 regular season games for Texas in 2019 as a graduate transfer … Oldest brother, Trey, was an offensive lineman at Georgia Tech from 2011-15 (All-ACC Honorable Mention as a senior).