Arkansas offensive lineman to enter transfer portal

Following Arkansas' 28-21 regular-season finale loss Saturday to Missouri at Memorial Stadium, redshirt sophomore backup offensive lineman Amaury Wiggins announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Sunday.

A 6-foot-3, 310-pound Florida native, Wiggins first transferred to the Razorbacks from Coffeyville C.C., where he was named First-Team Kansas Jayhawk Community College All-Conference.

This season for the Hogs, Wiggins played in a win at Mississippi State to replace an injured Addison Nichols at center. Wiggins also played 65 snaps at center in a win over Alabama-Birmingham and saw action in Arkansas' season-opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Wiggins only played in two games during his debut 2023 campaign with the Razorbacks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wiggins was graded out with 58.3 and 60.0 final offensive grades in 2023 and 2024, respectively.



Wiggins is the second Hog to officially announce his intentions of entering the transfer portal, as wide receiver Davion Dozier will look for greener pastures as well when the window opens Dec. 9. Former tight ends Ty Washington and Var’keyes Gumms, who were dismissed from the team during the season, will also enter the portal.

Arkansas will now await its bowl destination, which will be revealed Sunday, Dec. 8.