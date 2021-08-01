Arkansas offers in-state OL from California

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

It didn’t take long for Joey Su’a to pop up on Arkansas’ radar after moving to Northwest Arkansas earlier this summer.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 319 pounds, the Class of 2023 offensive lineman already had an impressive list of offers when his mom accepted a job with Walmart and moved from California to Bentonville. A few weeks later, after attending Saturday’s cookout, Su’a added an offer from the Razorbacks.

“We were having a meeting and he gave me a scholarship,” Su’a said. “I didn’t hear at first, but when he said it again, I was happy.”

Arkansas has some tough competition for the new in-state prospect, as he already has offers from Georgia, Maryland, Michigan State and Oregon.

However, his time on campus in Fayetteville with about 20 high-profile recruits left quite an impression.

“It went pretty good,” Su’a said. “I like it here. It’s pretty nice. … Seeing the stadium, it was nice. I like how the whole crowd is right there (on you).”

As an offensive lineman, Su’a is being recruited by offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

“I like him,” Su’a said. “He’s a nice guy. He’ll do everything to push me.”

Although he’s a transplant from the West Coast, Su’a is now technically an in-state recruit. He’s just the fourth player from the Natural State with an offer, joining Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter, Jacksonville running back Darien Bennett and El Dorado wide receiver Deandra Burns.