Gregory Genross, a tight end out of Dodge City Community College in western Kansas, reported the offer on his X (formerly Twitter) account Wednesday night.

Another junior college athlete has reported an offer from the Razorbacks.

Arkansas is the latest offer for Genross, who has reported offers from West Virginia, Mississippi State, Troy Houston and others.

A native of the Bronx in New York City, Genross — who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 230 pounds — has spent two years with the Conquistadors. So far in 2023, he’s recorded 12 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

For his career, Genross has 22 total receptions for 252 yards and three touchdowns.

Genross is the fifth junior college offer for the Razorbacks so far in the 2024 cycle, joining Brien Taylor (Blinn College), Jayven Richardson (Hutchinson Community College), Joseph Young (Coffeyville Community College) and Markel Bell (Holmes Community College).

Tight end is a position that the Hogs have recruited well in the high school ranks, but the position group has been devastated by injuries this season, with both Luke Hasz and Ty Washington suffering season-ending injuries in the 2023 season.

According to his X account, Genross will graduate in December and join his new team afterward.