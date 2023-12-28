Texas A&M transfer wide receiver Jordan Anthony reported an offer from the Hogs on Wednesday. It's the fifth known wide receiver offer sent out by the Razorbacks up to this point.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and the Arkansas Razorbacks are still looking for their first wide receiver pickup through the NCAA transfer portal, but one could be on the horizon.

UPDATE (12:20 p.m.) - Anthony confirmed to HawgBeat that he plans to visit Arkansas in January.

As a sophomore in 2023, Anthony played just 20 total snaps in four games. He played a season-high 10 snaps against New Mexico and eight snaps against Louisiana-Monroe. Anthony caught three passes for 14 yards against the Warhawks — his only stats of the season.

Before joining Texas A&M, Anthony was a member of the Kentucky Wildcats football team. He didn't record any stats as a freshman in 2022, but was a First-Team All-American as a dual-sport athlete in track with the Wildcats.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound wideout was a four-star prospect from the class of 2022 according to Rivals. He was rated as the ninth best player from the state of Mississippi and held offers from programs like Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss and more.

With Arkansas wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton expected to take over the same role at Wisconsin per reports, recruiting talented playmakers at the position becomes increasingly difficult.

Fortunately for the Razorbacks, Petrino's established relationship with Anthony from his time as the Aggies' offensive coordinator should pay off dividends in the long run.