Arkansas' official depth chart for Louisiana Tech game

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's matchup against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-6, 3-4 CUSA) at Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas put up a fight defensively, but the offense didn’t have enough output in a 20-10 loss to No. 3 Texas on Saturday. Louisiana Tech handed Western Kentucky its first conference loss Saturday with a 12-7 win that featured four field goals and no touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

There were a good bit of changes on this week's depth chart, all of which just represent what the team showed Saturday against Texas. Junior Rashod Dubinion was moved up to second team running back, which pushed Rodney Hill to third team and freshman Braylen Russell is now the fourth back listed.

Changes were finally made in the secondary to show how things have looked on the field. Larry Worth III is listed alongside Jayden Johnson as a starting safety with an "OR" in between the two. Hudson Clark and Kee'yon Stewart are listed as the starting corners and Miguel Mitchell is also listed alongside TJ Metcalf at the other starting safety spot.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Louisiana Tech, which is set to kick off at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network+ at Razorback Stadium.