Published Nov 18, 2024
Arkansas' official depth chart for Louisiana Tech game
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's matchup against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-6, 3-4 CUSA) at Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas put up a fight defensively, but the offense didn’t have enough output in a 20-10 loss to No. 3 Texas on Saturday. Louisiana Tech handed Western Kentucky its first conference loss Saturday with a 12-7 win that featured four field goals and no touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

There were a good bit of changes on this week's depth chart, all of which just represent what the team showed Saturday against Texas. Junior Rashod Dubinion was moved up to second team running back, which pushed Rodney Hill to third team and freshman Braylen Russell is now the fourth back listed.

Changes were finally made in the secondary to show how things have looked on the field. Larry Worth III is listed alongside Jayden Johnson as a starting safety with an "OR" in between the two. Hudson Clark and Kee'yon Stewart are listed as the starting corners and Miguel Mitchell is also listed alongside TJ Metcalf at the other starting safety spot.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Louisiana Tech, which is set to kick off at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network+ at Razorback Stadium.

Offense

PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

QB

Taylen Green

Malachi Singleton

KJ Jackson

Blake Boda

RB

Ja'Quinden Jackson

Rashod Dubinion

Rodney Hill

Braylen Russell, Tyrell Reed

TE

Luke Hasz

Andreas Paaske

N/A

N/A

WR-X

Andrew Armstrong

Monte Harrison

N/A

N/A

WR - Z

Tyrone Broden

Jordan Anthony

CJ Brown OR Davion Dozier

N/A

WR-W

Isaiah Sategna

Isaac TeSlaa

N/A

N/A

LT

Fernando Carmona Jr.

E'Marion Harris

N/A

N/A

LG

Keyshawn Blackstock OR Patrick Kutas

Brooks Edmonson

N/A

N/A

C

Addison Nichols

Amaury Wiggins

N/A

N/A

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford

N/A

N/A

RT

E'Marion Harris

Joe More

N/A

N/A

Defense

PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

DE

Landon Jackson

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

N/A

N/A

DT

Cam Ball

Keivie Rose

Danny Saili

N/A

DT

Eric Gregory

Ian Geffrard

N/A

N/A

DE

Nico Davillier OR Anton Juncaj

N/A

N/A

N/A

LB

Brad Spence OR Stephen Dix Jr.

Alex Sanford

N/A

N/A

LB

Xavian Sorey Jr.

Anthony Switzer OR Bradley Shaw

N/A

N/A

Hog

Doneiko Slaughter

Tevis Metcalf

N/A

N/A

S

TJ Metcalf OR Miguel Mitchell

Ahkhari Johnson

N/A

N/A

S

Jayden Johnson OR Larry Worth III

N/A

N/A

N/A

CB

Kee'yon Stewart

Marquise Robinson

N/A

N/A

CB

Hudson Clark

Jaheim Singletary

Selman Bridges

N/A

Special Teams

PositionFirst TeamSecond Team

K

Matthew Shipley

Charlie Von Der Meden

KO

Devin Bale

N/A

P

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

H

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

LS

Ashton Ngo

Max Schmidly

KR

Isaiah Sategna

Jordan Anthony

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

