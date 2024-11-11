Advertisement
Published Nov 11, 2024
Arkansas' official depth chart for Texas game
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's matchup against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (8-1, 4-1 SEC) at Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas took advantage of a much-needed bye week to rest up and refocus after its 63-31 loss to Ole Miss on Nov. 2, while Texas earned a 49-17 win over Florida at home.

The Razorbacks made one small change by putting Jordan Anthony as backup kick returner instead of Rodney Hill. Stay tuned to HawgBeat.com for the latest on which players listed on the depth chart could be out due to injury following the bye week.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Texas, which is set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on ABC at Razorback Stadium.

Offense

PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

QB

Taylen Green

Malachi Singleton

KJ Jackson

Blake Boda

RB

Ja'Quinden Jackson

Rodney Hill

Braylen Russell

Rashod Dubinion, Tyrell Reed

TE

Luke Hasz

Andreas Paaske

N/A

N/A

WR-X

Andrew Armstrong

Monte Harrison

N/A

N/A

WR - Z

Tyrone Broden

Jordan Anthony

CJ Brown OR Davion Dozier

N/A

WR-W

Isaiah Sategna

Isaac TeSlaa

N/A

N/A

LT

Fernando Carmona Jr.

E'Marion Harris

N/A

N/A

LG

Keyshawn Blackstock OR Patrick Kutas

Brooks Edmonson

N/A

N/A

C

Addison Nichols

Amaury Wiggins

N/A

N/A

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford

N/A

N/A

RT

E'Marion Harris

Joe More

N/A

N/A

Defense

PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

DE

Landon Jackson

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

N/A

N/A

DT

Cam Ball

Keivie Rose

Danny Saili

N/A

DT

Eric Gregory

Ian Geffrard

N/A

N/A

DE

Nico Davillier OR Anton Juncaj

N/A

N/A

N/A

LB

Brad Spence OR Stephen Dix Jr.

Alex Sanford

N/A

N/A

LB

Xavian Sorey Jr.

Anthony Switzer OR Bradley Shaw

N/A

N/A

Hog

Doneiko Slaughter

Tevis Metcalf

N/A

N/A

S

TJ Metcalf

Hudson Clark

Ahkhari Johnson

N/A

S

Jayden Johnson

Larry Worth III

N/A

N/A

CB

Marquise Robinson

Jaheim Singletary

Kee'yon Stewart

N/A

CB

Hudson Clark OR Jaheim Singletary

Kee'yon Stewart

Selman Bridges

N/A

Special Teams

PositionFirst TeamSecond Team

K

Matthew Shipley

Charlie Von Der Meden

KO

Devin Bale

N/A

P

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

H

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

LS

Ashton Ngo

Max Schmidly

KR

Isaiah Sategna

Jordan Anthony

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

