Arkansas' official depth chart for Texas game

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's matchup against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (8-1, 4-1 SEC) at Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas took advantage of a much-needed bye week to rest up and refocus after its 63-31 loss to Ole Miss on Nov. 2, while Texas earned a 49-17 win over Florida at home.

The Razorbacks made one small change by putting Jordan Anthony as backup kick returner instead of Rodney Hill. Stay tuned to HawgBeat.com for the latest on which players listed on the depth chart could be out due to injury following the bye week.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Texas, which is set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on ABC at Razorback Stadium.