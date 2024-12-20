Arkansas' official depth chart for Texas Tech game

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks released their official depth chart Friday for the Dec. 27 matchup with Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.

With 20-plus players in the transfer portal, the depth chart looked much different for Arkansas.

Newly listed starters on offense include wide receivers Monte Harrison, Isaac TeSlaa and freshman CJ Brown. Rodney Hill is the starting running back after the team lost Ja’Quinden Jackson to the NFL Draft and Braylen Russell and Rashod Dubinion to the transfer portal. Andreas Paaske is the starting tight end in place of Luke Hasz, who transferred to Ole Miss.

Fernando Carmon Jr. and E’Marion Harris remain the starting offensive tackles and Keyshawn Blackstock is back as a starter at left guard. Freshman Kobe Branham is listed as starting right guard in place of Joshua Braun, who transferred to Kentucky. There is an “OR” listed between Syracuse transfer Joe More and newly awarded scholarship lineman Brooks Edmonson out of Bryant (Ark.) at center after starter Addison Nichols left for SMU.

Defensively, Keivie Rose was bumped up to starting defensive tackle alongside Cam Ball, as Eric Gregory declared for the NFL Draft. Anton Juncaj remains a starter at defensive end, while Quincy Rhodes Jr. was bumped up to starter for Landon Jackson (NFL).

There is some consistency in the backend of the defense, with starters Stephen Dix Jr. and Xavian Sorey Jr. still at linebacker.

The secondary still features starters Hudson Clark at corner, Jayden Johnson at safety and Doneiko Slaughter at nickel. Kee’yon Stewart and Miguel Mitchell emerged as starters at corner and safety, respectively, late in the season, and the depth chart still reflects that.

With Isaiah Sategna transferring to Oklahoma, Bryce Stephens has been upgraded to starting punt returner.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of next Friday's Liberty Bowl matchup against Texas Tech, which is set to kick off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.