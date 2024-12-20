Advertisement
Published Dec 20, 2024
Arkansas' official depth chart for Texas Tech game
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks released their official depth chart Friday for the Dec. 27 matchup with Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.

With 20-plus players in the transfer portal, the depth chart looked much different for Arkansas.

Newly listed starters on offense include wide receivers Monte Harrison, Isaac TeSlaa and freshman CJ Brown. Rodney Hill is the starting running back after the team lost Ja’Quinden Jackson to the NFL Draft and Braylen Russell and Rashod Dubinion to the transfer portal. Andreas Paaske is the starting tight end in place of Luke Hasz, who transferred to Ole Miss.

Fernando Carmon Jr. and E’Marion Harris remain the starting offensive tackles and Keyshawn Blackstock is back as a starter at left guard. Freshman Kobe Branham is listed as starting right guard in place of Joshua Braun, who transferred to Kentucky. There is an “OR” listed between Syracuse transfer Joe More and newly awarded scholarship lineman Brooks Edmonson out of Bryant (Ark.) at center after starter Addison Nichols left for SMU.

Defensively, Keivie Rose was bumped up to starting defensive tackle alongside Cam Ball, as Eric Gregory declared for the NFL Draft. Anton Juncaj remains a starter at defensive end, while Quincy Rhodes Jr. was bumped up to starter for Landon Jackson (NFL).

There is some consistency in the backend of the defense, with starters Stephen Dix Jr. and Xavian Sorey Jr. still at linebacker.

The secondary still features starters Hudson Clark at corner, Jayden Johnson at safety and Doneiko Slaughter at nickel. Kee’yon Stewart and Miguel Mitchell emerged as starters at corner and safety, respectively, late in the season, and the depth chart still reflects that.

With Isaiah Sategna transferring to Oklahoma, Bryce Stephens has been upgraded to starting punt returner.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of next Friday's Liberty Bowl matchup against Texas Tech, which is set to kick off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Advertisement

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

-----------------------

Offense

Offense
PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

QB

Taylen Green

KJ Jackson

Blake Boda

N/A

RB

Rodney Hill

Tyrell Reed Jr.

JuJu Pope

N/A

TE

Andreas Paaske

Maddox Lassiter

Kyle Thompson

N/A

WR-X

Monte Harrison

Dazmin James

N/A

N/A

WR - Z

CJ Brown

Shamar Easter

N/A

N/A

WR-W

Isaac TeSlaa

Krosse Johnson

Bryce Stephens

N/A

LT

Fernando Carmona Jr.

E'Marion Harris

N/A

N/A

LG

Keyshawn Blackstock

Luke Brown

N/A

N/A

C

Brooks Edmonson OR Joe More

N/A

N/A

N/A

RG

Kobe Branham

Josh Street

N/A

N/A

RT

E'Marion Harris

Joe More

N/A

N/A

Defense

Defense
PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

DE

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

Kavion Henderson

Kaleb James

N/A

DT

Cam Ball

Danny Saili

N/A

N/A

DT

Keivie Rose

Ian Geffrard

N/A

N/A

DE

Anton Juncaj

Charlie Collins

N/A

N/A

LB

Stephen Dix Jr.

Bradley Shaw

N/A

N/A

LB

Xavian Sorey Jr.

Anthony Switzer

N/A

N/A

Hog

Doneiko Slaughter

Jabrae Shaw

N/A

N/A

S

Miguel Mitchell

Ahkhari Johnson

N/A

N/A

S

Jayden Johnson OR Larry Worth III

N/A

N/A

N/A

CB

Kee'yon Stewart

Marquise Robinson

N/A

N/A

CB

Hudson Clark

Jaheim Singletary

Selman Bridges

N/A

-----------------------

Special Teams

Special Teams
PositionFirst TeamSecond Team

K

Matthew Shipley

Charlie Von Der Meden

KO

Devin Bale

N/A

P

Devin Bale

Matthew Shipley

H

Devin Bale

Vito Calvaruso

LS

Ashton Ngo

Max Schmidly

KR

Rodney Hill

Bryce Stephens

PR

Bryce Stephens

CJ Brown

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**