It's been a long fight for Arkansas in their recruitment of 3-star JUCO offensive tackle Myron Cunningham but it will come to a close by Tuesday when he will decide between the Hogs and the Oklahoma Sooners.

“Right now it’s really between Oklahoma and Arkansas," Cunningham said after his visit. "With the visit Arkansas put in a good shot. The difference is just going to be the relationships and the environment.”

The Rivals 3-star prospect would be an immediate impact player in Fayetteville next year for a team desperate for experienced, and healthy, depth.

"Out of all the schools that recruited me Arkansas has shown me how much they want me the whole time, really the only one," Cunningham said. "That’s definitely had some weight in my decision."