Arkansas/Oklahoma Race for JUCO OL Myron Cunningham Almost Decided
It's been a long fight for Arkansas in their recruitment of 3-star JUCO offensive tackle Myron Cunningham but it will come to a close by Tuesday when he will decide between the Hogs and the Oklahoma Sooners.
“Right now it’s really between Oklahoma and Arkansas," Cunningham said after his visit. "With the visit Arkansas put in a good shot. The difference is just going to be the relationships and the environment.”
The Rivals 3-star prospect would be an immediate impact player in Fayetteville next year for a team desperate for experienced, and healthy, depth.
"Out of all the schools that recruited me Arkansas has shown me how much they want me the whole time, really the only one," Cunningham said. "That’s definitely had some weight in my decision."
The Iowa Central C.C. standout got a chance to see Fayetteville and spend time with his potential future coach Dustin Fry all weekend long on his official visit.
“My visit was a good time, I like the players here and I feel like I have a good connection with them," Cunningham said.
“I like Coach Fry a lot. He’s a young guy but I feel like we connected right away. He said I would have the ability to come in and play right away at the left tackle spot so I’m liking it. He’s a cool guy.”
Oklahoma will also have a great need for a left tackle next season with two potentially departing the team but Arkansas has been on Cunningham for much longer than the Sooners and they were his first major offer besides Louisville.