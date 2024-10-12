Arkansas-Oklahoma State DH: Stats, Notes, Quotes, Highlights

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas baseball team split an exhibition double-header with Oklahoma State in front of a small but attentive crowd Saturday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Game One...

Arkansas sophomore right-hander Ben Bybee began the top of the first with a strikeout and a groundout before giving up a left-field home run to Oklahoma State designated hitter Aidan Meola. The Razorbacks answered back with two hard-hit singles in the bottom half of the frame, but stranded a runner to end the inning.

Former Razorback Jayson Jones sent a home run over the left-field wall at Baum-Walker off Bybee in the top of the second to hand the Cowboys a 2-0 advantage. Bybee bounced back with a strikeout and a groundout before forcing a lineout to close the frame. The Diamond Hogs' offense punched in two runs in bottom of the second thanks to a Nolan Souza double and a fielder's choice by Charles Davalan with the bases loaded.

Redshirt senior righty Will McEntire took the mound in the top of the third and drew a fly out to deep center to start his day. Oklahoma State's Brock Thompson followed suit with a right-field double before allowing a two-run bomb to left field. McEntire escaped with a strikeout and an easy ground ball to Brent Iredale at third base.

In the bottom of the third, Oklahoma State turned to St. Johns transfer right-handed pitcher Mario Pesca to set the Hogs down. After two quick outs, Logan Maxwell charged a solo opposite field home run to bring Arkansas back to a 4-3 deficit.

Freshman righty Tate McGuire took over the reins in the top of the fourth, and proceeded to give up a double and two-run blast before striking out the final batter of the inning. A Justin Thomas right-field single was the only thing going for the Hogs in the latter half of the frame.

Redshirt junior righty Dylan Carter was the only Arkansas pitcher of the game to not allow a run, as he picked up a strikeout and stranded a runner in the fifth to give the Razorbacks a chance. However, with its final three outs of the first exhibition game, Arkansas failed to scratch a run across despite loading the bases.

Game Two...

Sophomore lefty Parker Coil started the second matchup of the day, and worked around a leadoff single to bring the Hogs' offense back onto the field. Following a Brenton Clark leadoff strikeout, Zane Becker and Camden Kozeal lined out to center field to close the inning.

Freshman righty Steele Eaves struck out one batter in the top of the second and also retired former Hog Jayson Jones. Arkansas' offense continued to stall in the latter half of the inning, as the only runner to reach base was Carson Boles via walk.

Another freshman arm took the mound in the third in right-hander Tag Andrews, who allowed a single and a double but escaped damage with a punchout, groundout and fly ball. The bottom of the third was relatively eventful for Arkansas, as it drove in two runs off a Zane Becker single after former Hog Jayson Jones couldn't complete a throw from third base.

Freshman lefty Luke Williams entered the game in the fourth and started his day with a walk, but worked three straight outs capped off by Camden Kozeal's jumping grab at second base.

Arkansas exploded offensively in the bottom of the fourth, as Carson Boles led things off with a single before scoring after Oklahoma State loaded the bases. Gabe Fraser's infield single scored another run, and then Ty Holland opened the floodgates with his three-run homer to left field.

In the fifth, freshman right-hander Lance Davis entered the game and started hot with a five-pitch strikeout. Two singles by the Cowboys made things interesting, but Davis closed the frame out with a flyout.

To finish the fifth inning and the game, Arkansas' Brenton Clark walked before Zane Becker flew out to center field. Camden Kozeal drew a walk after seven pitches, but Carson Boles flew out on the first pitch and Reese Robinett grounded out to first base to end the ball game.

HawgBeat has provided an unofficial box score with stats from Saturday's exhibition games, plus notable quotes from head coach Dave Van Horn.