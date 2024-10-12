Arkansas-Oklahoma State DH: Stats, Notes, Quotes, Highlights

in other news
Arkansas stat leaders through 6 games
Arkansas has a good bit of players near the top of the SEC in a few statistical categories.
Slobbering Hog to make return after NIL goal reached
Arkansas' famous basketball logo will return to midcourt at Bud Walton Arena.
Trio of Razorbacks nearing return, injury at kicker position
Arkansas could see an important trio of injured players return for the LSU game.
What Sam Pittman said on SEC Teleconference
See what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference.
Latest injury update on Taylen Green
Sam Pittman provided the latest injury status on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green.
in other news
Arkansas stat leaders through 6 games
Arkansas has a good bit of players near the top of the SEC in a few statistical categories.
Slobbering Hog to make return after NIL goal reached
Arkansas' famous basketball logo will return to midcourt at Bud Walton Arena.
Trio of Razorbacks nearing return, injury at kicker position
Arkansas could see an important trio of injured players return for the LSU game.
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas baseball team split an exhibition double-header with Oklahoma State in front of a small but attentive crowd Saturday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Game One...
Arkansas sophomore right-hander Ben Bybee began the top of the first with a strikeout and a groundout before giving up a left-field home run to Oklahoma State designated hitter Aidan Meola. The Razorbacks answered back with two hard-hit singles in the bottom half of the frame, but stranded a runner to end the inning.
Former Razorback Jayson Jones sent a home run over the left-field wall at Baum-Walker off Bybee in the top of the second to hand the Cowboys a 2-0 advantage. Bybee bounced back with a strikeout and a groundout before forcing a lineout to close the frame. The Diamond Hogs' offense punched in two runs in bottom of the second thanks to a Nolan Souza double and a fielder's choice by Charles Davalan with the bases loaded.
Redshirt senior righty Will McEntire took the mound in the top of the third and drew a fly out to deep center to start his day. Oklahoma State's Brock Thompson followed suit with a right-field double before allowing a two-run bomb to left field. McEntire escaped with a strikeout and an easy ground ball to Brent Iredale at third base.
In the bottom of the third, Oklahoma State turned to St. Johns transfer right-handed pitcher Mario Pesca to set the Hogs down. After two quick outs, Logan Maxwell charged a solo opposite field home run to bring Arkansas back to a 4-3 deficit.
Freshman righty Tate McGuire took over the reins in the top of the fourth, and proceeded to give up a double and two-run blast before striking out the final batter of the inning. A Justin Thomas right-field single was the only thing going for the Hogs in the latter half of the frame.
Redshirt junior righty Dylan Carter was the only Arkansas pitcher of the game to not allow a run, as he picked up a strikeout and stranded a runner in the fifth to give the Razorbacks a chance. However, with its final three outs of the first exhibition game, Arkansas failed to scratch a run across despite loading the bases.
Game Two...
Sophomore lefty Parker Coil started the second matchup of the day, and worked around a leadoff single to bring the Hogs' offense back onto the field. Following a Brenton Clark leadoff strikeout, Zane Becker and Camden Kozeal lined out to center field to close the inning.
Freshman righty Steele Eaves struck out one batter in the top of the second and also retired former Hog Jayson Jones. Arkansas' offense continued to stall in the latter half of the inning, as the only runner to reach base was Carson Boles via walk.
Another freshman arm took the mound in the third in right-hander Tag Andrews, who allowed a single and a double but escaped damage with a punchout, groundout and fly ball. The bottom of the third was relatively eventful for Arkansas, as it drove in two runs off a Zane Becker single after former Hog Jayson Jones couldn't complete a throw from third base.
Freshman lefty Luke Williams entered the game in the fourth and started his day with a walk, but worked three straight outs capped off by Camden Kozeal's jumping grab at second base.
Arkansas exploded offensively in the bottom of the fourth, as Carson Boles led things off with a single before scoring after Oklahoma State loaded the bases. Gabe Fraser's infield single scored another run, and then Ty Holland opened the floodgates with his three-run homer to left field.
In the fifth, freshman right-hander Lance Davis entered the game and started hot with a five-pitch strikeout. Two singles by the Cowboys made things interesting, but Davis closed the frame out with a flyout.
To finish the fifth inning and the game, Arkansas' Brenton Clark walked before Zane Becker flew out to center field. Camden Kozeal drew a walk after seven pitches, but Carson Boles flew out on the first pitch and Reese Robinett grounded out to first base to end the ball game.
HawgBeat has provided an unofficial box score with stats from Saturday's exhibition games, plus notable quotes from head coach Dave Van Horn.
Stats from Arkansas' double-header vs. Oklahoma State
Highlights
Postgame Quotes
How do you feel after today's doubleheader?
Van Horn: "I think overall, it was a good series. You look at the pitching side of it, I think we walked two today, one yesterday. So, in 19 innings we had three walks. Lot of strikeouts. The first game we gave up four home runs in four innings. That was the difference in the game. We still got to hit, we left some runners out there. Obviously the second game, I played a completely different lineup and you know how baseball works sometimes, we scored seven runs.
"So, proud of our guys, the way they handled fall ball because it was hard. It was hard this year as far as, we had a lot of things we needed to work on. I think we accomplished some things, got better at some things. Now we can really focus on getting stronger and getting healthy and getting ready for next season."
Your team not practicing anymore after today?
Van Horn: "We won’t practice as a team. Obviously we still have a couple three days to work out through Wednesday. We’re going to hit the weight room instead and we’re not throwing anymore bullpens at this time. We’re not going to be working and hitting for awhile throughout the week and then next week we’ll get started. Start working on group work defensively and really just get them away from the competition of the game and just try to build up their bodies."
How much better do you think the last two days has helped your team?
Van Horn: "Well I think, anytime you play somebody else, you kind of get the gauge on how you are at this time and you go off of yesterday, our pitching was outstanding, hitting was just good. I guess it helps you mentally see where you’re at. I saw that we have a chance to be good, real good.
"We just need to shore up a few things and some depth. Get some of our younger pitchers to maybe make that turn mentally. They have good stuff and they think they’re good. At this level, confidence can go along way. I think some of them gained a little bit of that over the last few days.
Anyone in the second game stand out on the mound, especially because Oklahoma State left some starters in its lineup?
Van Horn: "They kept most of their starters in for a few innings. Steele Eaves came in and threw the ball well. Coil’s stuff was good, he just made a mistake or two and they just took advantage of it. I thought all the young guys stuff was good. They all throw the ball in the 90s and have secondary pitches. It’s just a matter of finishing off hitters.
"Some of the younger guys had a problem with that. Last night, our guys, they finished guys off. Today, they let them hang around a little bit, fouled pitches off and until they could get a pitch they could handle. I really don’t want to mention too many names, but I do like a lot of our freshmen."
Update on the position battle at first base?
Van Horn: "That spot, normally that’s a very offensive position. It hasn’t really happened a lot. The younger Aloy, offensively, he’s probably done the best of the first baseman but he’s a very new first baseman. He’s kind of learning the position.
"Defensively, he’s got a ways to go. Robinett is the best defender, didn’t really have the great fall with the bat, played outstanding defense so we’ll get it figured out."
- CB
- OLB
- DT
- ATH
- WR
- S
- C
- SDE
- ILB
- DT