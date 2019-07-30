Ask any Hog fan what they want to see most improved in 2019 and they'd say the offensive line.

The Razorbacks ranked second worst in the SEC in pass blocking behind Tennessee, according to PFF, and worst in run blocking. Naturally, those two grades combined explain a lot of why Arkansas had a historically bad 2-10 season and only scored 21.7 points per game.

Arkansas went out and did the leg work to sign six offensive linemen in the 2019 class, including two junior college tackles, but to see improvement, Fry will be relying heavily on the more seasoned offensive linemen getting better since last season, and less on his underdeveloped true freshmen.

Fry has his starting five "penciled in" heading into fall camp on Friday. He listed Colton Jackson, Austin Capps, Ty Clary, Shane Clenin and Dalton Wagner (from left to right), but hesitated to say more on the depth behind them, save for one key player.