Arkansas-Ole Miss 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Ole Miss using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.
Stat Comparison - Ole Miss | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 44.8 (5th) | 28.6 (t-72nd)
Total yards: 551.5 (3rd) | 416.4 (55th)
Passing: 308.0 (16th) | 192.6 (t-98th)
Rushing: 243.5 (10th) | 223.8 (19th)
Third downs: 38.2% (t-78th) | 33.3% (106th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.00 (t-65th) | 1.60 (t-36th)
Turnovers: 3 (t-9th) | 2 (t-2nd)
Defense
Scoring: 26.0 (80th) | 19.0 (t-31st)
Total yards: 371.3 (69th) | 282.8 (10th)
Passing: 216.8 (58th) | 129.8 (2nd)
Rushing: 154.5 (86th) | 153.0 (84th)
Third downs: 34.5% (44th) | 29.2% (13th)
Sacks/game: 3.00 (t-21st) | 2.00 (t-72nd)
Turnovers forced: 6 (t-71st) | 6 (t-71st)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Ole Miss
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Matt Corral (6.0)
|
QB KJ Jefferson (5.8)
|
RB Jerrion Ealy
|
RB Trelon Smith
|
TE Chase Rogers
|
TE Blake Kern
|
WR Braylon Sanders (5.6)
|
WR De’Vion Warren (5.5)
|
**WR Jonathan Mingo
|
WR Tyson Morris
|
SLOT Dontario Drummond
|
SLOT Treylon Burks
|
LT Nick Broeker (5.5)
|
LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)
|
LG Caleb Warren (5.5)
|
LG Brady Latham (5.5)
|
C Orlando Umana (5.6)
|
C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)
|
RG Ben Brown (5.5)
|
RG Beaux Limmer (5.6)
|
RT Jeremy James (5.7)
|
RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)
|
DE Cedric Johnson (5.6)
|
JACK Zach Williams (5.7)
|
DT Isaiah Iton
|
DT Markell Utsey
|
*NT KD Hill
|
DT John Ridgeway
|
DE Sam Williams (5.8)
|
DE Tre Williams (5.8)
|
MLB Chance Campbell
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
OLB Lakia Henry
|
WLB Hayden Henry
|
NB Otis Reese (6.0)
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)
|
CB Jaylon Jones (5.8)
|
CB Montaric Brown (5.8)
|
*CB Deane Leonard
|
CB LaDarrius Bishop
|
FS AJ Finley
|
S Jalen Catalon
|
***SS Keidron Smith (5.5)
|
S Joe Foucha (5.7)
*Listed with an "or" on the Ole Miss depth chart, but started the most recent game.
**Mingo did not play last week because of an injury, but he is still listed as the starter on the depth chart. Arkansas native Jadon Jackson, a 5.7 three-star, started in his place.
***Jake Springer is listed as the starting strong safety, but he has missed the last three games with an injury. Smith has started in his place.
Breakdown
Arkansas: 6
Ole Miss: 11
Tied: 5
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Ole Miss | Arkansas)
Overall: 90.6 | 81.1
Offense: 83.0 | 75.3
Passing: 81.8 | 67.6
Rushing: 89.0 | 84.1
Receiving: 74.2 | 58.2
Pass blocking: 69.0 | 51.2
Run blocking: 69.4 | 77.8
Defense: 75.6 | 70.0
Run defense: 69.7 | 69.1
Tackling: 59.5 | 60.9
Pass rush: 74.7 | 75.8
Coverage: 77.7 | 64.0
Special teams: 74.6 | 76.0
