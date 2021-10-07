Arkansas-Ole Miss 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Ole Miss using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season. We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.

Stat Comparison - Ole Miss | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)

Offense Scoring: 44.8 (5th) | 28.6 (t-72nd)

Total yards: 551.5 (3rd) | 416.4 (55th)

Passing: 308.0 (16th) | 192.6 (t-98th)

Rushing: 243.5 (10th) | 223.8 (19th)

Third downs: 38.2% (t-78th) | 33.3% (106th)

Sacks allowed/game: 2.00 (t-65th) | 1.60 (t-36th)

Turnovers: 3 (t-9th) | 2 (t-2nd) Defense Scoring: 26.0 (80th) | 19.0 (t-31st)

Total yards: 371.3 (69th) | 282.8 (10th)

Passing: 216.8 (58th) | 129.8 (2nd)

Rushing: 154.5 (86th) | 153.0 (84th)

Third downs: 34.5% (44th) | 29.2% (13th)

Sacks/game: 3.00 (t-21st) | 2.00 (t-72nd)

Turnovers forced: 6 (t-71st) | 6 (t-71st)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Ole Miss Stars Arkansas Stars QB Matt Corral (6.0) QB KJ Jefferson (5.8) RB Jerrion Ealy RB Trelon Smith TE Chase Rogers TE Blake Kern WR Braylon Sanders (5.6) WR De’Vion Warren (5.5) **WR Jonathan Mingo WR Tyson Morris SLOT Dontario Drummond SLOT Treylon Burks LT Nick Broeker (5.5) LT Myron Cunningham (5.5) LG Caleb Warren (5.5) LG Brady Latham (5.5) C Orlando Umana (5.6) C Ricky Stromberg (5.6) RG Ben Brown (5.5) RG Beaux Limmer (5.6) RT Jeremy James (5.7) RT Dalton Wagner (5.6) DE Cedric Johnson (5.6) JACK Zach Williams (5.7) DT Isaiah Iton DT Markell Utsey *NT KD Hill DT John Ridgeway DE Sam Williams (5.8) DE Tre Williams (5.8) MLB Chance Campbell MLB Grant Morgan OLB Lakia Henry WLB Hayden Henry NB Otis Reese (6.0) NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8) CB Jaylon Jones (5.8) CB Montaric Brown (5.8) *CB Deane Leonard CB LaDarrius Bishop FS AJ Finley S Jalen Catalon ***SS Keidron Smith (5.5) S Joe Foucha (5.7)

*Listed with an "or" on the Ole Miss depth chart, but started the most recent game. **Mingo did not play last week because of an injury, but he is still listed as the starter on the depth chart. Arkansas native Jadon Jackson, a 5.7 three-star, started in his place. ***Jake Springer is listed as the starting strong safety, but he has missed the last three games with an injury. Smith has started in his place. Breakdown Arkansas: 6 Ole Miss: 11 Tied: 5

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)