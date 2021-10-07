 Arkansas Razorbacks-Ole Miss Rebels 2021: Recruiting star power, Pro Football Focus grades, stat comparison
Arkansas-Ole Miss 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Jerrion Ealy is one of Ole Miss' offensive playmakers.
Jerrion Ealy is one of Ole Miss' offensive playmakers. (Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson
Managing Editor
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Ole Miss using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.

Stat Comparison - Ole Miss | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 44.8 (5th) | 28.6 (t-72nd)
Total yards: 551.5 (3rd) | 416.4 (55th)
Passing: 308.0 (16th) | 192.6 (t-98th)
Rushing: 243.5 (10th) | 223.8 (19th)
Third downs: 38.2% (t-78th) | 33.3% (106th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.00 (t-65th) | 1.60 (t-36th)
Turnovers: 3 (t-9th) | 2 (t-2nd)

Defense

Scoring: 26.0 (80th) | 19.0 (t-31st)
Total yards: 371.3 (69th) | 282.8 (10th)
Passing: 216.8 (58th) | 129.8 (2nd)
Rushing: 154.5 (86th) | 153.0 (84th)
Third downs: 34.5% (44th) | 29.2% (13th)
Sacks/game: 3.00 (t-21st) | 2.00 (t-72nd)
Turnovers forced: 6 (t-71st) | 6 (t-71st)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
Ole Miss Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Matt Corral (6.0)

QB KJ Jefferson (5.8)

RB Jerrion Ealy

RB Trelon Smith

TE Chase Rogers

TE Blake Kern

WR Braylon Sanders (5.6)

WR De’Vion Warren (5.5)

**WR Jonathan Mingo

WR Tyson Morris

SLOT Dontario Drummond

SLOT Treylon Burks

LT Nick Broeker (5.5)

LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)

LG Caleb Warren (5.5)

LG Brady Latham (5.5)

C Orlando Umana (5.6)

C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)

RG Ben Brown (5.5)

RG Beaux Limmer (5.6)

RT Jeremy James (5.7)

RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)

DE Cedric Johnson (5.6)

JACK Zach Williams (5.7)

DT Isaiah Iton

DT Markell Utsey

*NT KD Hill

DT John Ridgeway

DE Sam Williams (5.8)

DE Tre Williams (5.8)

MLB Chance Campbell

MLB Grant Morgan

OLB Lakia Henry

WLB Hayden Henry

NB Otis Reese (6.0)

NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)

CB Jaylon Jones (5.8)

CB Montaric Brown (5.8)

*CB Deane Leonard

CB LaDarrius Bishop

FS AJ Finley

S Jalen Catalon

***SS Keidron Smith (5.5)

S Joe Foucha (5.7)

*Listed with an "or" on the Ole Miss depth chart, but started the most recent game.

**Mingo did not play last week because of an injury, but he is still listed as the starter on the depth chart. Arkansas native Jadon Jackson, a 5.7 three-star, started in his place.

***Jake Springer is listed as the starting strong safety, but he has missed the last three games with an injury. Smith has started in his place.

Breakdown

Arkansas: 6

Ole Miss: 11

Tied: 5

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Ole Miss | Arkansas)

Overall: 90.6 | 81.1

Offense: 83.0 | 75.3

Passing: 81.8 | 67.6

Rushing: 89.0 | 84.1

Receiving: 74.2 | 58.2

Pass blocking: 69.0 | 51.2

Run blocking: 69.4 | 77.8

Defense: 75.6 | 70.0

Run defense: 69.7 | 69.1

Tackling: 59.5 | 60.9

Pass rush: 74.7 | 75.8

Coverage: 77.7 | 64.0

Special teams: 74.6 | 76.0

