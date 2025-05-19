Wehiwa Aloy named Golden Spikes semifinalist

The semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award were released on Sunday afternoon, and Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy was among the 25 up for the prestigious award.
The Wailuku, Hawaii, native has been elite both in the field and at the plate this season, as he leads the Diamond Hogs in nearly every major category. Over the regular season, Aloy slashed .358/.440/.677, which is also good for fifth in the Southeastern Conference.
As a junior, Aloy started all 55 games, hit 18 home runs, 18 doubles, 36 extra-base hits, 58 RBI, and led the SEC with 72 runs scored and 82 base hits. He was named SEC Player of the Week twice this season, and his 18 home runs are tied for the ninth-most in Arkansas baseball history.
In the field, Aloy boasts a .979 fielding percentage and has four errors in 192 total chances this season. That fielding percentage is second among the infielders who were named Golden Spikes semifinalists, just behind Oregon State's Aiva Arquette, who had a .980 fielding percentage.
Aloy's teammate, Charles Davalan, made the claim that Aloy is the best player in college baseball after the Hogs' win over Texas on May 3.
"He’s the best player in college in the country," Davalan said. "It’s not even close. He’ll do everything. He plays defense, probably the best in the country too. He’s one of the better hitters in the country...he’s the best player in the country. For me, that’s pretty simple."
If he wins the award, Aloy will join Kevin Kopps (2021) and Andrew Benintendi (2015) as the only Razorbacks to win the award, and he is the first position player since Benintendi to be named a semifinalist.
This is the second consecutive year the Razorbacks have had a Golden Spikes semifinalist, as left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith was up for the award last season.
The Golden Spikes Award recognizes the top amateur baseball player in the country based on their athletic ability, sportsmanship, character and overall contribution to the sport. Here's the full timeline leading up to the announcement of the winner:
• May 28: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends
• June 4: Golden Spikes Award finalists announced, and fan voting begins
• June 20: Golden Spikes Award finalists fan voting ends
• June 21: Golden Spikes Award winner announced
The Razorbacks are headed to the SEC Tournament this weekend after winning the final series of the regular season over Tennessee last weekend. Be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for more coverage of Arkansas baseball.