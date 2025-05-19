Wehiwa Aloy named Golden Spikes semifinalist

Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy smashes a home run against Tennessee on Sunday. (Photo by Arkansas Athletics)

The semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award were released on Sunday afternoon, and Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy was among the 25 up for the prestigious award. The Wailuku, Hawaii, native has been elite both in the field and at the plate this season, as he leads the Diamond Hogs in nearly every major category. Over the regular season, Aloy slashed .358/.440/.677, which is also good for fifth in the Southeastern Conference. As a junior, Aloy started all 55 games, hit 18 home runs, 18 doubles, 36 extra-base hits, 58 RBI, and led the SEC with 72 runs scored and 82 base hits. He was named SEC Player of the Week twice this season, and his 18 home runs are tied for the ninth-most in Arkansas baseball history.

In the field, Aloy boasts a .979 fielding percentage and has four errors in 192 total chances this season. That fielding percentage is second among the infielders who were named Golden Spikes semifinalists, just behind Oregon State's Aiva Arquette, who had a .980 fielding percentage. Aloy's teammate, Charles Davalan, made the claim that Aloy is the best player in college baseball after the Hogs' win over Texas on May 3. "He’s the best player in college in the country," Davalan said. "It’s not even close. He’ll do everything. He plays defense, probably the best in the country too. He’s one of the better hitters in the country...he’s the best player in the country. For me, that’s pretty simple."